Borussia Dortmund eyeing move for Liverpool forward Divock Origi

Borussia Dortmund are plotting a summer move for out-of-favour Liverpool frontman Divock Origi, with the Reds understood to have set a surprisingly low asking price of just £12m.

The Belgian has found himself on the fringes of first-team action this season despite the Premier League champions' continued struggles in front of goal.

Divock Origi will forever be remember at Liverpool for his role in the 2019 Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Origi has emerged as something of a cult hero at Anfield since his move from Lille in 2014, with crucial goals in their 2019 Champions League campaign against Barcelona and in the final against Tottenham playing a huge part in the club's sixth European Cup triumph.

With the usually reliable front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah failing to live up to their extraordinarily high standards this season, Origi has still been afforded just two Premier League starts, with the summer arrival of Diogo Jota seeing him slip further down the pecking order.

And Football Insider report that the club are now keen to offload the Belgium international for a fee of just £12m, with Bundesliga giants Dortmund waiting in the wings.

The report claims Liverpool were actively seeking a buyer for Origi in January, though a price tag of £20m proved to be too much for any potential suitors.

The 25-year-old has more than three years remaining on his current deal having penned fresh terms back in 2019, but with clubs being forced to tighten the purse strings due to the loss of matchday revenue caused by the coronavirus outbreak and Origi barely featuring this season, it seems the Reds have accepted their £20m valuation is simply not viable.

The Belgium international failed to even make it into the matchday squad for Liverpool's recent win over Wolves, meaning he's now been omitted from the squad entirely on five separate occasions this season despite being available for selection.