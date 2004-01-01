Borussia Dortmund facing battle to keep hold of Youssoufa Moukoko

A growing number of clubs believe that Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko is ready to leave the club at the end of the season, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The 18-year-old, who is at the World Cup finals with Germany, is not yet a first-team regular for Dortmund but has emerged as one of the most feared young strikers in Europe.

Moukoko. who is out of contract at the end of the season, has publicly stated that a decision will be made about his future soon, but sources close to the club and player have told 90min that he's yet to finalise his plans.

Dortmund remain hopeful that Moukoko will commit to the club long-term deal - even though talks over a new contract have been going on for the best part of a year - but a host of top teams from around Europe are keeping an eye on his situation, hopeful that they can lure him away.

Cameroon-born Moukoko has scored six goals and contributed three assists in eight Bundesliga starts this season - comfortably his best return since breaking into the Dortmund team. The club believe he is enjoying working for head coach Eden Terzic, and hope his presence can be the deciding factor in whether he signs a new contract.

But Dortmund are acutely aware of the growing interest from elsewhere, most notably from bitter rivals Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants have made it clear to Moukoko that he'd be welcome at the Allianz Arena, potentially following in the footsteps of a host of big-name stars - most notably Robert Lewandowski.

For the first time, though, other rivals from around Europe believe there's a genuine chance Moukoko could leave. Manchester United and Liverpool have both been watching him closely, but sources close to Dortmund have told 90min that Barcelona could be the club that pose the biggest threat.

Moukoko is understood to have grown up as a Barcelona fan, and the Catalan giants are aware of his dream to one day play at the Camp Nou.