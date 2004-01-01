Borussia Dortmund happy to wait for Jude Bellingham transfer decision

Jude Bellingham has not yet made a decision on his future and sources have confirmed to 90min that Borussia Dortmund are happy for the England star to take his time.

Dortmund have recently been on a mid-season training camp in Marbella where they were due to talk to Bellingham, but he wanted to concentrate on his fitness ahead of the Bundesliga restart.

The club are allowing Bellingham, his parents and advisors to take their time when it comes to his future.

If Bellingham decides he wants to leave this season, then Dortmund will listen to offers. But as 90min has confirmed, they will also give him the option to stay at the club, which would mean a new bumper contract with a release clause which would then see him leave in 2024 instead.

Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl has confirmed that the club would love to keep him.

"From a sporting point of view, I would be stupid to want to give up Jude Bellingham. We’ll hold talks with him and his parents when the time comes," he told Kicker.

"With his way of playing football, his combativeness and his commitment, Jude Bellingham has become a real Borusse who identifies very much with BVB.

"Currently, there is no pressure. Jude wants to concentrate fully on football. And by the way, there are no offers at all."

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are leading the chase to land Bellingham and 90min understands that they all feel they have made compelling cases to the former Birmingham City star to join them.

Dortmund will allow Bellingham free rein over his next choice of club regardless of whichever club offers the most money.