Borussia Dortmund preparing contract offer for Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund are readying their offer to keep Jude Bellingham in Germany for another season, with the player close to deciding on his future, sources have confirmed to 90min.

Bellingham's current deal does not expire until 2025, but BVB have admitted they will sell the player this summer if they do not agree terms on a new contract and he makes it clear he wants to move on.

Dortmund ideally want Bellingham to stay in Germany for another season, and to facilitate that they would make him the highest paid player in their history if he signed a new deal - one which would also include a generous release clause.

They anticipate making their offer in the coming weeks with a view to holding talks with Bellingham in March, 90min understands. As we revealed last month, the club are happy to wait for his decision.

Dortmund have made it clear to Bellingham, his family and representatives throughout the last few months that they think him staying until 2024 would be to his benefit, similar to how Erling Haaland stayed for an extra year and that benefitted him hugely upon his move to Manchester City. They also point to the struggles that Jadon Sancho has gone through at Manchester United, as he left too early in their opinion.

Bellingham has a number of options to consider with Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid all putting together their cases to persuade him they should be his next move.

All three clubs believe they have put forward compelling cases on their part, and Bellingham's party have listened but they have not, as yet, given any indication of where his future might lie. There remains the possibility of him staying in Germany.

Sources close to all three clubs have told 90min that they all retain a confidence that they can land the player, and in that regard things have not changed in recent weeks as they await his decision.

Bellingham's camp have also made it abundantly clear that his next move will not be motivated by money, and it will not be merely the biggest offer that lands the teenager but the project that appealed most to him.

90min understands that while Bellingham would consider all offers, possible interest from the likes of Chelesa, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain have not yet materialised into talks.

