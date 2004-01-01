Borussia Dortmund reluctant to match asking price for Liverpool linked Donyell Malen

Donyell Malen's move to Borussia Dortmund could be in jeopardy, after Dormund's sporting director Michael Zorc admitted PSV's asking price is making negotiations difficult.

Malen has been one of the Eredivisie's breakout stars in recent seasons, and captured international attention when he registered two assists for the Netherlands at Euro 2020 despite only starting twice.

Shortly after the tournament's conclusion, interest emerged from various clubs, including Premier League side Liverpool, who were thought to see him as a long-term replacement for one of their front three.

Malen has been scoring goals for fun at PSV | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

But the Reds need to sell players before they can lay down any more major bids, and Dortmund, who are in the money after the sale of Jadon Sancho, skipped to the front of the queue. It had appeared a move for the 22-year-old was all but done, when reports in Germany and the Netherlands suggested personal terms had been agreed.

Despite the player and Dortmund wanting the move to go through, however, it appears PSV are holding out for more than the Bundesliga side are willing to pay. Voetbal Primeur say PSV want €30m (£26m), and aren't prepared to budge on that valuation.

Zorc was asked about the deal, and his verdict was pretty straightforward. He admitted the club want to have him in for pre-season, but says it 'has to fit financially' - otherwise Dortmund could pull the plug on the transfer altogether.

"It has to be a wise decision," he said. "It has to fit financially, otherwise you have to say no.

"Of course it would be good for the coach if he can join before the training camp. But we don't always have that in our hands."

Dortmund's hesitance means Malen could be back on the table as an option for Liverpool. The Reds seem keen to add a new forward this summer, and Malen, who has 55 goals in 116 appearances for PSV, fits their profile as a young, promising and relatively cheap acquisition.

But he could of course still be on his way to Germany, as there has been nothing to suggest that negotiations between PSV and Dortmund have completely collapsed.