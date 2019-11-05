Boubakary Soumaré 'Hoping' for Liverpool or Man Utd Move After Rejecting Newcastle

Coveted Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumaré is holding out for an offer from one of Liverpool or Manchester United this summer, after rejecting a move to Newcastle in January.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce admitted on deadline day that the club had come close to a transfer that would have broken the club's £40m record - only for the player in question to knock back the move.

90min ​revealed shortly after that the player in question was in fact Soumaré, and his reluctance is perhaps unsurprising considering the interest from elsewhere that exists in his signature.

Newcastle are the only club thought to have had an approach accepted as yet, but the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham have recently been in the headlines with regards to their interest, while United and Real Madrid were among those linked further back.

While no offers from any of Europe's heavyweights were thought to have arrived mid-season, that may well be a different story come the summer. With clubs naturally less reluctant to put money on the table come the close season, it's expected that a bidding war will arise for the highly-rated 20-year-old. In that event, it seems Soumaré already has his preferred destinations picked out.

According to French outlet ​Le10Sport, his desire to move to one of Liverpool or United was behind his decision to reject a move to Newcastle, whose offer they say was worth up to €60m (£50m) with all bonuses included.

While it's unclear if either of the clubs in question are prepared to match the precedent set by the Magpies, it would certainly make for an interesting stand-off.

Liverpool are at face value the more attractive destination considering their current standing in the game as champions of Europe and Premier League champions-elect, but it's likely he would have to wait for his chance in the Anfield first-team - while he would stand a better chance of making an immediate impact under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Wherever he ends up, however, it's clear the Ivorian is set for a bright future in the game. The former PSG academy player has been a standout at the base of midfield this season despite his side's struggles, and has several years to develop before even approaching his peak.

