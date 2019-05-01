Brazil Boss Claims Alisson Criticised Fellow Liverpool Star for Having 'No Courage' in Barca Defeat

Brazil boss Tite has claimed that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker criticised teammate Joe Gomez for showing 'no courage' in Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final.

The Reds suffered a humbling loss at Camp Nou back in May, which was capped off by a superb Lionel Messi free-kick from distance.

But during Amazon's latest documentary, 'All or Nothing: Brazil National Team', Tite reveals a conversation he had with Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, in which the shot-stopper blasted defender Gomez for having 'no courage' when standing in the wall for the set-piece.

​ "I show it to him," Tite recalled. "He said, 'Professor, I've seen it more than 30 times.





"The first player on my wall has no courage. He doesn't go for the ball. It goes by the side. Then there's no time for me."

Gomez was the first player in the wall and failed to block ​Messi's sublime effort, which seemed to have put the tie beyond a disappointing Reds side. The wonderful strike from distance added to the Argentine's earlier finish, and Luis Suarez's opener for ​Barcelona.

Tite echoed his goalkeeper's sentiments, claiming that 'if you don't have the guts, you're out of the wall.'

"When we're setting up the wall, I say, 'If you don't have the guts, you're out of the wall. Now, if you don't jump looking at the ball so you can push it out, you're out," Tite explained.

"And if it's a goal, you know we have the recordings and I'm gonna hold you accountable.

"If you want, you can leave the wall. But if you stay, you gotta be brave."

​Liverpool went on to turn the tie around in spectacular fashion, recovering from their three-goal deficit to win the return fixture 4-0 at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men then went on to win a sixth European title, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.