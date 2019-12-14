Brendan Rodgers Compares Misfiring Jamie Vardy to Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

Brendan Rodgers believes the role Jamie Vardy is currently playing at Leicester parralels the job Roberto Firmino fulfils at champions-elect Liverpool.

Having started the Premier League season in scintillating form with 17 goals in his first 18 matches, Vardy hasn't scored for the Foxes since 21 December - seven games ago.

Since the 33-year-old last scored in the league, Leicester have won on just three occasions in the nine games they've played. However, they remain in third place, and Rodgers has backed his leading marksman to rediscover his goalscoring form.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Friday, Rodgers told ​Sky Sports: "I have no doubt he'll get the goals and it's a matter of time. Sometimes you get a run like it... you don't force it, you don't put the pressure on."

He added: "If you're needing 65 goals to get where you want to be, it's no good having a striker with 40 when the others can't contribute - it's a team responsibility."

However, Rodgers has urged a shift of consensus, and to view his forward's overall contribution on the pitch in a similar vein to Liverpool's no.9, who continues to earn his plaudits despite scoring less frequently.

"Look at ​Firmino at Liverpool - he's scored 10 [eight in the ​Premier League], but look at his influence and what he gives and allows to the other players... with Jamie, when he's not scoring, he's creating space for others."

Looking for #NorLei training snaps? 



⬇️⬇️⬇️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 26, 2020

While Vardy may have been creating space, he hasn't exactly been creating goals in that time either; the former England striker has just one assist since his last goal, while Firmino provided three assists in one game earlier in February.

In any case, the Leciester boss will be hoping that ​Vardy finds his shooting boots again, and Friday's trip to take on the league's bottom side Norwich may present the perfect opportunity to do so.