Brendan Rodgers Insists 'Fantastic Resilience' Will Be Key for Leicester in Order to Beat Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers is hoping his Leicester side can demonstrate their resilient nature when league leaders Liverpool head to the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Foxes were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as they missed the chance to close the gap at the top of the Premier League to seven points.

That defeat was just ​Leicester's third all season, and Rodgers said his players will need to further demonstrate the mental strength that's helped them so far this campaign.

​"We have a fantastic resilience and we've shown that in a number of months but when you lose a game it's always difficult," Rodgers said, as quoted by the ​Mirror. "It's my job as the leader to ensure it doesn't get the players too down. We're a humble group, we want to be better and we understand part of that development is you are going to lose games.

"That'll happen, it's a case of reflecting on it. We always believe in the process but when there's a bump in the road we never get too down about it.

"We're thinking about bringing a performance to the game which can get us three points. Our objectives are very much the same, we want to continue developing as a team and we still have a lot more to do to get to the level we want to be."

​Liverpool return to ​Premier League action as the newly-crowned club world champions, and Rodgers, who was in charge at Anfield between 2012 and 2015, hailed their victory in Qatar.

"It is a fantastic achievement, it's a great status to have so very well done to them," he added. "We're at home, we want to bring our true game - we know it's going to be difficult but it'll be a great test for us.





"They will come back on a high and will continue with the work they've shown in the last couple of years."