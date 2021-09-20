Brentford vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Newly-promoted Brentford host one of the division's early pace-setters Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with both sides fresh from commanding League Cup victories in midweek.

While Brentford ran riot with a seven-goal mauling of League Two Oldham Athletic, Liverpool delivered a less emphatic but equally comfortable 3-0 defeat of Norwich City.

Despite finishing ten points behind the Canaries in last season's Championship, Brentford have made a far superior adaptation to the top flight so far, losing just one of their opening five league games.

Here's all you need to know about the Bees' first match against Liverpool for more than 30 years.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

Brentford team news

Thomas Frank could afford to make 11 changes for Tuesday's drubbing from the side that that eased to a 2-0 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers - despite a man disadvantage - on Saturday.

Even Shandon Baptiste will be available having served his one-game suspension for the weekend's red card. However, long-term absentees Mads Sorensen (knee) and Joshua Dasilva (hip) have no timeframe on their returns.

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp restricted himself to just the nine changes against Norwich after fielding a side with its fair share of rotation for Saturday's win over Crystal Palace. With the second round of Champions League matches on the horizon, Liverpool will be boosted by the return to training of Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams.

The Brazilian may not quite be ready for the trip to "a bus stop in Hounslow" - as Frank has described his own side - but Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed the Palace triumph with a non-COVID related illness, could well make his return this weekend.

Thiago Alcantara, however, has been categorically ruled out for the upcoming fixture after suffering a calf injury last Saturday. While Harvey Elliott enters the first stages of a long road to recovery, the strength in depth of Liverpool's midfield will come under scrutiny in the coming weeks.

Brentford vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Janelt, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

Brentford vs Liverpool head-to-head record

The last time Brentford faced Liverpool in any competitive fixture, not a single member of the Bees' current squad were born. In March 1989 - when James Milner was just three - the legendary Liverpool side of that era thumped third-tier Brentford 4-0 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, ending the club's deepest ever run in the competition.

Despite meeting for the first time in 1906, Brentford and Liverpool have only faced each other 15 times since, with the Reds claiming nine wins to the Bees' three.

However, in the brief window that both sides shared the top flight, the record is much more balanced. Brentford can boast three victories to Liverpool's four with a trio of draws each. Although, Brentford's most recent triumph over their upcoming opponents did come before the Second World War.

Brentford vs Liverpool score prediction

There are a wealth of similarities between the modern iterations of these two clubs; be it a charismatic head coach, a fervent pressing style or - chief among them - an astute exploitation of statistics.

And so, it won't be lost on either side that this pair are two of the top three Premier League teams ranked by their expected goal difference this season (per FBref). While the small sample size is something to be wary of, this highlights the impressive performances behind their results so far.

Liverpool, who have retained almost the entirety of the squad that won the Champions League and Premier League in consecutive seasons, should have too much for their newly-promoted hosts - though Brentford certainly won't make it an easy afternoon.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Liverpool