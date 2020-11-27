Brighton 1-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings as Seagulls Grab Last Gasp Draw

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday in a VAR-dominated 90 minutes at the Amex.

Brighton should have been ahead at the break, Aaron Connolly flashing a great opportunity wide when clean through on goal, before Neal Maupay missed from the penalty spot after Neco Williams was penalised for bringing down the lively Connolly.

Liverpool did have the ball in the back of the net in the first half, Mohamed Salah running onto Roberto Firmino's pass and slotting home, but VAR judged the Egyptian forward to be marginally offside.

Jordan Henderson's half time introduction transformed the complexion of the game, and Liverpool took the lead after an hour. Diogo Jota collected the ball on the edge of the box, wriggled into the penalty area and sent a low effort past Mat Ryan.

Sadio Mane thought he had doubled Liverpool's advantage seven minutes from time, but his header was again chalked offside by VAR.

The Reds appeared to have done enough to take home all three points, but Brighton were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Danny Welbeck was clipped by a swinging Andy Robertson boot. Pascal Gross succeeded where Maupay had failed as the game finished all square.

Brighton

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

White and Jota enjoyed a real battle | Pool/Getty Images

Mat Ryan (GK) - 6/10 - Didn't have a save to make, with his role largely restricted to playing out from the back. Could do little about Jota's goal.



Adam Webster (CB) - 6/10 - Looked like it was going to be a long afternoon for the Brighton centre back after Salah got goal side of him twice inside the opening three minutes, but was solid for the remaining 87 minutes.



Lewis Dunk (CB) - 6/10 - A typically solid afternoon from the Brighton centre half - although question marks over the entire Seagulls' backline for Jota's opener.



Ben White (CB) - 6/10 - Enjoyed a real battle with Jota, but was sold by the Liverpool forward's dummy in the build up to the Reds' opener.

2. Midfielders & Wingbacks

Connolly was an absolute nuisance | Pool/Getty Images

Joel Veltman (RWB) - 6/10 - Big shoes to fill in the absence of the suspended Tariq Lamptey. Really pegged Robertson back in the first half but less effective in the second.



Yves Bissouma (CM) - 7/10 - Energetic and industrious, hassled the Liverpool midfield and broke up play really effectively.



Pascal Gross (CM) - 6/10 - Really quiet, was overshadowed by Connolly and Bissouma in midfield. Slammed home a penalty in stoppage time.



Aaron Connolly (CAM) - 8/10 - Caused real trouble with his eagerness to get in behind. Wasted a glorious opportunity when one-one-one with Alisson, but he flashed his effort wide. Won the penalty that Maupay subsequently missed. Was substituted just after the hour, much to his frustration.



Solly March (LWB) - 7/10 - Made a crucial interception in the opening exchanges as Jota attempted to play Salah through. Produced a wicked delivery 10 minutes from time that Alireza Jahanbakhsh should have buried.

3. Forwards

Maupay missed a spot kick for Brighton | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Danny Welbeck (ST) - 7/10 - Frequently dropped deep, complementing Connolly really nicely, who was eager to get in behind. Hit a good second half chance straight at Alisson - had done well to work the opportunity in the first place, but should have to picked out Trossard or Connolly in the box instead.



Neal Maupay (ST) - 5/10 - Slotted Connolly through with a perfect pass from which the midfielder should have opened the scoring. Completely missed the target from the spot, sending his penalty wide and was replaced minutes later - not out of embarrassment, he suffered a hamstring injury.

4. Substitutes

Trossard came on in the first half | KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/Getty Images

Leandro Trossard - 5/10



Adam Lallana - N/A - Was forced off eight minutes after coming on.



Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 5/10

Liverpool

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Williams started at right back | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 6/10 - Forced to leave his box to mop up on a number of occasions - partly due to the lack of pace in the Reds backline - effectively playing like a sweeper at times.



Neco Williams (RB) - 5/10 - Brought down Connolly with a clumsy tackle in the box to concede a penalty. Was limited in his opportunities to get forward and was replaced by Henderson at half time.



Nat Phillips (CB) - 7/10 - Struggled to deal with the pace and energy of Connolly in behind. For a man heralded as an 'old fashioned centre half', his composure and ability on the ball were very impressive.



Fabinho (CB) - 6/10 - Put Salah clean through on goal with a perfect lofted pass after three minutes. Struggled to contend with Connolly's movement in behind.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - Produced a great piece of skill and turn of pace to create a bit of space for himself and find Salah in the build up to Jota's opener. Conceded the penalty after clipping Welbeck with a swinging boot.

6. Midfielders

Minamino started in midfield for Liverpool | Pool/Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 7/10 - Was the deepest member of the midfield three in the first period, but moved higher up following the introduction of Henderson at half time. Neat, tidy and energetic.



James Milner (CM) - 6/10 - Very efficient in possession but had more impact on the game after dropped into right back at half time. Came off after the 70 minute mark with a hamstring injury.



Takumi Minamino (CM) - 5/10 - Did the simple things but gave the ball away cheaply on a couple of occasions when attempting to shield the ball or pick out a more adventurous pass. Looked a bit lightweight in the midfield three.

7. Forwards

Salah had a goal ruled out for offside | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 7/10 - Blazed wide after being played through by Fabinho after three minutes. Thought he had opened the scoring with a calm finish, but his goal was chalked off for a marginal offside. Set Jota up for Liverpool's opener and was fuming to be taken off after 64 minutes.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 6/10 - Slipped Jota through with a fabulous pass inside the first minute. Drifted inside and played a delightful lofted pass to Salah in the build up to Liverpool's disallowed goal.



Diogo Jota (LW) - 8/10 - Broke the deadlock in style with a terrific feint and low finish from inside the area.

8. Substitutes

Henderson came on at half time | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson - 8/10 - Injected an added intensity into Liverpool after his half time introduction.



Sadio Mane - 6/10



Curtis Jones - 5/10