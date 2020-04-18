Brighton Chairman Claims Liverpool 'Deserve' Premier League Title

​Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom has suggested Liverpool 'obviously deserve' to be awarded the Premier League title this season, in the event that the 2019/20 season cannot be finished. However, he also claimed that it would be 'unfair' for teams to face relegation from an incomplete campaign.

Prior to the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of professional football, Liverpool had been leading the Premier League with 82 points, and were 25 clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Just two more wins would've guaranteed the ​Reds their first top-flight title in 30 years. However, there are now doubts about when, how and indeed if the 2019/20 season can be completed.

Some have called for the suspended campaign to be made null and void, with football restarting afresh in the autumn - or whenever it is safe to do so. However, there have been reports that Premier League clubs are working towards a ​best-case restart date of 8 June.

In the event that the season cannot be continued, Brighton chairman Bloom has hinted that Liverpool ought to be made champions regardless, but with no teams facing relegation at the other end.

"I don't foresee a situation, if the season's not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis," Bloom told the Telegraph.

"I just don't think it's fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season may lose out on 0.2 of a point and also it does not take into account the strength of the teams you have not played.

"You may get a title winner – obviously Liverpool deserve it – you may use that criteria for European qualification, but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the [70] per cent needed, for teams to get relegated."

"When we are talking with the Premier League clubs and the Premier League itself, I think it's about finishing this season.

"If we get to a situation whereby it's decided that the season can't be concluded, then that's when we need to have serious conversations about what's going to happen for next season."

Last month, a report revealed that ​a two-thirds majority (14 of the 20 clubs) is required to sign off on any decision to void the Premier League season.

While Liverpool sit atop the current standings, Bloom's ​Brighton are in 15th place on 29 points - two ahead of Bournemouth in 18th and the final relegation spot.