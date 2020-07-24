Brighton Confirm Signing of Adam Lallana From Liverpool on Three-Year Deal

Brighton have confirmed the signing of midfielder Adam Lallana from Liverpool on a three-year deal.





The 32-year-old joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014, winning the Champions League and Premier League during his six years with the club.





✍️ Albion are delighted to announce the signing of Adam Lallana on a three-year contract!#BHAFC ?⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 27, 2020

He left Anfield at the end of the 2019/20 campaign following the expiration of his contract.





“Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I am sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal," Brighton head coach Graham Potter told the official club website.





“He has played at the very highest level, for both club and country, and achieved great things. He has a wealth of experience alongside his technical quality.





"There is no doubting Adam’s quality, and if you look at his footballing CV his ability is clear for everyone to see.





“The honours he won during his time at Liverpool, and the high regard in which he is held at Anfield, only further underline his ability and character.





“To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad.





“I am really looking forward to working with him when we return for pre-season training in a few weeks.”





Lallana left Liverpool on a high as he helped the Reds secure their first top flight title in 30 years.





Although the 32-year-old played a restricted role in their title triumph - only featuring 15 times in the Premier League - he scored a crucial equaliser against Manchester United in October to preserve the Reds' unbeaten record.





Lallana made 128 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, and his Old Trafford strike was his 18th and final top flight goal for the club.



