We take a look at all the essential info ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash at Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday evening (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team News

Andy Robinson is expected to be fit, despite suffering a knock against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum are all expected to return to the starting XI after playing in the Villa victory.

Facts and Figures

Liverpool have gone seven hours and 42 minutes without scoring an away goal in all competitions.

If they fail to score for a sixth successive away game it will be their worst run since an eight-match sequence in 1992.

The Reds need four wins from their remaining five games to break the record points total in English top-flight history set by Man City (100 points) in 2017/18.

Victory in all five of their remaining games would see them also break the record for the highest points total in one of the top five European leagues, set by Juventus (102 points) in 2013-14.

Sadio Mane has scored against 28 of the 30 opponents he has faced in the Premier League, failing to net in four games against Brighton and one versus Middlesbrough.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 127 goals in 147 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 92 goals and assisting 35.