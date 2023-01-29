Brighton vs Liverpool - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Brighton host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, a fortnight after dismantling Jurgen Klopp's side at the Amex Stadium in England's top flight.

Roberto De Zerbi's south coast hot-shots sit two points and three places above Liverpool in the Premier League table at the halfway stage of the season, underlining their advantage with a 3-0 triumph against Sunday's foes two weeks ago.

Jurgen Klopp described that "horror show" as "the worst game I've ever seen from a team of mine". Liverpool have kept consecutive clean sheets against Wolves and Chelsea after "everything went wrong" against the Seagulls.

Here's everything you need to know about one of the standout fixtures from the FA Cup fourth round.

Where are Brighton vs Liverpool playing?

Location: Brighton, England

Brighton, England Stadium: Amex Stadium

Amex Stadium Date: Sunday 29 January

Sunday 29 January Kick-off Time: 13:30 GMT / 08:30 ET / 05:30 PT

13:30 GMT / 08:30 ET / 05:30 PT Referee: David Coote

David Coote VAR: Neil Swarbrick

Brighton vs Liverpool H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Brighton win: 2

2 Drawn: 2

2 Liverpool win: 1

Current Form (Last Five Premier League Games)

Brighton: LWWWD

LWWWD Liverpool: LDLWD

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

ITV 1

STV Scotland

UTV

ITVX

STV Player

United St ates

ESPN+

Canada

Sportsnet

Brighton team news

Alongside long-term absentee Jakub Moder, Levi Colwill (quad) and former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana (muscular) will sit out the upcoming cup tie.

Moises Caicedo is entirely fine physically but has been asked by the club to take a step back for the rest of the January transfer window. Bids from Arsenal and Chelsea lured the integral midfielder into a public declaration of his desire to leave, prompting the club to take action and effectively sideline Caicedo for Sunday's match.

Brighton predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Brighton predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Mac Allister, Gilmour; March, Gross, Mitoma; Ferguson

Liverpool team news

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are still recovering from calf injuries while Virgil van Dijk and Arthur Melo are "a couple of weeks" away from shaking off respective hamstring and thigh problems.

Luis Diaz is a longer term absentee with a serious knee issue while fellow forward Fabio Carvalho is a doubt after missing this week's training. Back-up centre-back Nat Phillips has been laid low with a cold in the buildup to Sunday's fixture.

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Bajcetic, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Brighton vs Liverpool score prediction

Prior to the riotous victory on the south coast, De Zerbi led his new side to a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on his debut in the dugout. Brighton haven't only proven to be prolific against the Reds, rattling in 19 goals across six matches since Christmas Day.

Liverpool have drawn a blank in two of their last three games. Klopp was keen to highlight the "little step" forward represented by last weekend's 0-0 draw with Chelsea but Liverpool are still struggling to rediscover anywhere near the same edge that took them to two titles - including the FA Cup - last season.

It's highly unlikely that Klopp would allow his side to be as outrageously open as they were on their previous visit to the Amex. And without Caicedo snaffling around in midfield, Brighton may have a tougher time muzzling Liverpool going the other way in a contest which could lead to a rematch at Anfield.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool