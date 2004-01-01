Brighton vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch on TV, Kick Off Time & Team News

While it may sound extreme to suggest Liverpool will be attempting to stop the rot on Wednesday night when they travel to Brighton given their champions status, that is exactly what they’ll be attempting to do. At least the away from home rot anyway.





While Jurgen Klopp’s men have romped home with ease this campaign securing their 19th top-flight title in impressive style, their recent record outside of Anfield may be of some concern to the German.





Four losses and a draw in the Reds' last five fixtures on the road is something they’ll need to address if they plan on breaking any more records.





Raheem Sterling adding Man City's second in their recent 4-0 victory over Liverpool

Brighton will be no pushover having picked up a potentially vital victory against Norwich at the weekend leaving them on the brink of safety.





Where to Watch?





When is kick off? Wednesday 8 July

What time is Kick Off? 20:15 (BST)

Where is it being played? The Amex Stadium

TV Channel/Live stream: Sky Sports





Team News





Graham Potter’s side are still without Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo who has been sidelined for over a year.





Compatriot Steven Alzate will continue to be monitored. The 20-year-old midfielder has yet to feature in a matchday squad since football’s return as he was set to have minor surgery on a groin problem in March but it was delayed after he showed coronavirus symptoms.





Pascal Gross and Dale Stephens were amongst the players on the bench against Norwich that will be pushing for a start against the newly crowned champions in this heavily congested fixture list.





Brighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday - FA Cup Third Round

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum all sat out Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa and could return for this one as Klopp uses the remaining fixtures to rotate his title-winners.





Scotland international Andrew Robertson suffered a knock to his calf which saw him substituted late on at the weekend but is expected to return in mid-week.





James Milner and Dejan Lovren could make returns from their respective issues but are more likely to keep Joël Matip company on the injury list for a little while longer.





Predicted lineups





Brighton: Ryan; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Burn; Mooy, Stephens, Bissouma, Trossard; Maupay, Connolly





Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané









Head-to-Head record





The reverse fixture earlier in the season was a battle of the centre halves.





Van Dijk came out on top, as to be predicted. His two headed goals were enough to see off Lewis Dunk’s early taken free-kick, given after Alisson had been sent off for handling outside of his area.





Alisson exiting the action early against Brighton at Anfield

Liverpool have a 100% record against Brighton in the modern era. They have been successful all five times they have met the Seagulls previously in the Premier League only conceding two goals in the process.





A run they’ll be hoping to extend.





Recent Form





Brighton were just two points above the drop zone when Covid-19 forced football to be suspended. Seven points from a possible 12 since the return has seen the south coasters move nine points clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa and within touching distance of a fourth-consecutive season in the top flight.





Potter’s men have reached 36 points. A total that, despite being four away from the much-discussed ‘40-point mark’, has been good enough to secure safety for the past three seasons.





FBL-ENG-PR-NORWICH-BRIGHTON

Liverpool on the contrary, are aiming to improve an already outstanding campaign. They need 12 points from their last five games to eclipse 100 points and beat Manchester City’s record total from two years ago.





Although Liverpool are close to matching Sunderland’s 128-year-old record of winning every home league game in a season, their away form is not quite at the same level.





Saying that, Klopp’s men have still earned ten more points than any other team on their travels, such has their dominance over the domestic competition been.





Here's a look at each side's last five outings.





Brighton





Norwich 0-1 Brighton (4/7)

Brighton 0-3 Manchester United (30/6)

Leicester 0-0 Brighton (23/6)

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal (20/6)

Wolves 0-0 Brighton (7/3)





Liverpool





Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa (5/7)

Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (2/6)

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace (24/6)

Everton 0-0 Liverpool (21/6)

Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid a.e.t (11/3)





Prediction





Brighton showed against Arsenal that they’re capable of causing an upset and with one more point likely to put any lingering relegation fears to bed, this could be a tricky fixture for Liverpool.





Klopp, Henderson, Van Dijk and co. will be driven in their pursuit of records to go alongside their title while Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mané will be eager to reel in Jamie Vardy in their pursuit of successive Golden Boots.





Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Liverpool should be too strong, even for a Brighton side full of confidence after their crucial win last time out at Carrow Road.





Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool



