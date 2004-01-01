Brighton vs Liverpool: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

One of the most exciting games of the weekend sees in-form Brighton take on Liverpool at the Amex Stadium.

Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls have been fantastic form of late, despite shipping four goals to Premier League table toppers Arsenal on New Year's Eve, and know a win would take them above their more illustrious opponents in the table.

Liverpool were comprehensively defeated by Brentford in their last Premier League outing, and are missing a number of key players through injury - namely Virgil van Dijk.

Jurgen Klopp's side are seven points behind Manchester United in fourth and can't afford any more slip-ups in the race for Champions League qualification.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where are Brighton vs Liverpool playing?

Location: Brighton, England

Brighton, England Stadium: Amex Stadium

Amex Stadium Date: Saturday 14 January

Saturday 14 January Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT Referee: Darren England

Brighton vs Liverpool H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Brighton win: 1

1 Drawn: 3

3 Liverpool win: 1

Current Form (Last Five Premier League Games)

Brighton: WLWLW

WLWLW Liverpool: WWWWL

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

There is no live televised broadcast in the UK.

Studio updates are available on BBC Sport, Sky Sports and BT Sport.

United St ates

Peacock Premium

Canada

fuboTV

Brighton team news

Leandro Trossard (right) will not be available for Brighton | Robin Jones/GettyImages

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed on Friday that Leandro Trossard, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture earlier this season, will not be part of his squad to take on Liverpool over concerns about his attitude.

The Belgian is agitating for a move away from Brighton, despite their impressive form, and is understood to have been isolated from the group as a result.

Jakub Moder is out with a cruciate knee ligament injury but there's few other concerns for Italian boss De Zerbi to worry about.

Brighton predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Brighton predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson

Liverpool team news

The injury pain continues for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp may be without at least seven high-profile first team players.

Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur are all definitely unavailable, and there's question marks over the fitness of Darwin Nunez and James Milner.

Andrew Robertson is also short of full match fitness and the Scot may continue to play understudy to Kostas Tsimikas despite Liverpool's woes.

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Brighton vs Liverpool score prediction

Liverpool may have won four of their past five Premier League games, but that run of results has masked a multitude of problems in Jurgen Klopp's side.

Easy to penetrate in midfield and riddled with injuries, the Reds have been below their best for some time and were lucky to earn an FA Cup third round replay with Wolves last time out.

Brighton scored four against Everton in their last Premier League outing before trouncing Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the FA Cup - World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister returning to the side with a bang.

Don't be surprised if Albion continue their charge at a raucous Amex.

Prediction: Brighton 2-1 Liverpool