Bruno Fernandes talks up need for Man Utd to maintain upper hand in Liverpool rivalry

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said he understands the importance of staying ahead of fierce rivals Liverpool in the history books because another title heading to Anfield this season would draw the Merseysiders level with United’s record haul.

United broke Liverpool’s longstanding title record in 2011 with a 19th English crown, before growing that tally with a milestone 20th title two years later in 2013.

Man Utd still hold the record for English league titles | Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

But Liverpool moved from 18 onto 19 last season when they finally ended a 30-year drought and would go level with United were they to win it again in 2020/21.

Yet rather than watch on as helpless bystanders, United are firmly in the title race themselves for the first time since they last won it eight years ago. That adds an even greater layer of intrigue to this Sunday’s clash against Liverpool at Anfield, especially where fans are concerned.

Fernandes has shown himself to be well engaged with what fans think and feel ever since he arrived at Old Trafford, which hasn’t always been the case with United players in the post-Ferguson era. This is no different, although he says the players aren’t any more up for this one than Burnley.

“You don’t want your rivals at the same level as you, or with the same amount of trophies as you. Everyone knows what it means for the supporters,” Fernandes told the Telegraph.

“We have to go into every game with the same mentality as we have for Liverpool. It can be different playing against Burnley to Liverpool. I understand for the fans it’s different but, for us, it can’t be because the result we want is the same and nothing else.

“I understand the fans and we will try everything to give them some joy. For them, the next day, going to talk to their friends, who may be Liverpool fans, it’ll be much better if you’ve been the winner than the loser. And it would be a lot more fun with 21 titles and Liverpool still on 19 but the main point for us is to keep going and make our best in every game.”

Fernandes says Man Utd players will take it one game at a time | Pool/Getty Images

United rose to the top of the Premier League by winning their game in hand against Burnley at Old Trafford in midweek, going three points clear of Liverpool. Even a draw at Anfield on Sunday would at least maintain that gap, while a victory would double it to six points.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!