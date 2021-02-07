Budapest's Puskas Arena to host RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

UEFA have confirmed the Champions League round of 16 first leg between RB Leipzig and Liverpool will take place in Budapest at the Puskas Arena.

The tie had been thrown into uncertainty after the German government confirmed Liverpool would not be allowed to enter the country, as it tightens its Covid-19 travel regulations due to the various mutated strains that have emerged across the globe.

Many expected the Reds to be granted an exception on the grounds that the Champions League is an elite sporting competition but Leipzig were forced to pursue an alternative venue after they were told there would be no incoming travel from the UK until at least 17 February.

UEFA can confirm that the #UCL round of 16 first leg between Leipzig and Liverpool will now take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest on 16 February.



Read more ? — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 7, 2021

The first leg tie, set for 16 February, will now take place at the Puskas Arena in Hungary - the venue pre-selected as UEFA's 'neutral' ground for 2020/21.

A statement from the governing body reads: "UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC will now take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

"The date of the match (16 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same.

Our first-leg tie with @RBLeipzig_EN will be played at the Puskas Arena. #LFC | #UCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2021

"UEFA would like to thank RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC for their close co-operation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their support and agreeing to host the match in question."

Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff previously confirmed that the match would take place either in Budapest or at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Leipzig were expected to confirm their final decision on Monday, but UEFA have beaten them to the punch.