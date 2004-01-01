Building Liverpool's Perfect Premier League Player

Throughout the years, Liverpool have seen some pretty extraordinary players come through the doors at the club.





There has been plenty of world class talent to turn out for Reds since the Premier League's inception, so we've decided to take the best features from different players and throw them all together to create the ultimate hybrid - the perfect Liverpool player.





Hypothetically of course, the alternative was shot down pretty quickly.





Brain - Xabi Alonso





Xabi Alonso's footballing brain ensured the Spanish midfielder was one of the most integral pieces of the Liverpool jigsaw during the 2000s.





Alonso rarely put a foot wrong for the club and his ability to read the game meant he was always where he needed to be, making him a vital player for every club he played for, right up until his retirement in 2017.





Eyes (Vision) - Steven Gerrard





Captain Fantastic. Arguably the greatest player in the club's history, Stevie G was Liverpool through and through. He was as close to the perfect all-round player as you'll see in this list, but it was his vision and his passing ability that stood out.





Gerrard would dictate play and has ability to hit pinpoint passes no matter the distance was second to none. He ended his Liverpool career as the club's leader in Premier League assists, 61 ahead of second place.





Lungs (Workhorse - Cardio) - Andy Robertson





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Jürgen Klopp's arrival in Liverpool brought a relentless pressing style of play with it. Klopp has all of his players covering large amounts of distance, but no one seems to do it like Andy Robertson.





Since his arrival from Hull, no one has worked harder than Robertson, who regularly gives 110% for the Reds.





The left-back is all over the pitch and never seems to run out of gas. Whether it be putting in a last-ditch tackle at the back or whipping a ball across the box for an assist, you can be sure to find Andy Robertson wherever he's needed for the full 90 minutes.





Body (Strength) - Virgil van Dijk





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

One of the most imposing figures in the Premier League since his arrival from north of the border, Van Dijk is simply one of the best defenders in the world.





His imposing figure is enough to put off the very best of attackers, and he already looks as though he could win it all at Anfield.





Legs (Pace) - Sadio Mane





Liverpool FC v CR Flamengo - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019

Since he arrived in the Premier League back in 2014, Sadio Mané has been one of the fastest players in the division.





His blistering speed has terrorised defences throughout his time in England and has helped him become one of the most important players in Livepool's lineup since his transfer from Southampton.





No one suits the high-speed tempo that Jürgen Klopp has his team play better than Mané.





Right Foot - Luis Suárez





Despite a relatively short spell at Liverpool, Luis Suárez was nothing short of sensation during his time at Anfield.





The forward was a goalscoring machine for the Reds and was capable of scoring from just about anywhere - even hitting the back of the net from the halfway line.





During his time at Liverpool there weren't many better than Suárez and he would regularly terrorise Premier League defences, just ask Norwich.





Left Foot - Robbie Fowler





Often described as one of the most natural finishers the league has ever seen, no player in Premier League history has scored more left-footed goals than Robbie Fowler.





Fowler burst onto the scene out of Liverpool's youth team and was a prolific goalscorer right out of the blocks for the Reds.





Nicknamed 'God' by the Anfield faithful, Fowler is one of the greatest strikers and undoubtedly the best left-footer in the club's Premier League history.



