Burnley Closing in on £15m Deal for Liverpool's Harry Wilson

Burnley are on course to secure their second signing of the summer with the capture of Liverpool's Harry Wilson.

Having spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, the winger was unable to steer his temporary employers clear of relegation, finishing in 19th place in the Premier League table.

Wilson had impressed in patches on the south coast, but he returned to Anfield in the summer with the Cherries not pursuing a permanent deal. With Jota joining the Reds this window, Wilson has been pushed even further down the pecking order and now looks set to depart Anfield permanently.