Burnley Closing in on £15m Deal for Liverpool's Harry Wilson

Burnley are on course to secure their second signing of the summer with the capture of Liverpool's Harry Wilson.

Having spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, the winger was unable to steer his temporary employers clear of relegation, finishing in 19th place in the Premier League table.

Wilson had impressed in patches on the south coast, but he returned to Anfield in the summer with the Cherries not pursuing a permanent deal. With Jota joining the Reds this window, Wilson has been pushed even further down the pecking order and now looks set to depart Anfield permanently.

As per James Pearce of The Athletic, among others, talks have been held with Sean Dyche's side about a summer deal, one which is hovering around the £15m mark.

Should the deal come off as expected, it would constitute another strong piece of transfer business from the Premier League champions, who have made a habit of accruing the best possible fees for their fringe players in order to balance the books.

It is understood that Marko Grujic and Rhian Brewster could also still depart Anfield before deadline day.

A third summer arrival is also on the cards for Burnley, who are within touching distance of bringing Dale Stephens to Turf Moor from Brighton. The fee will be in the region of £1m, but could rise with potential add-ons up to £2.5m and he will pen a two-year deal subject to a medical.

Stephens is a name familiar to Clarets fans, as he's been linked with a move north for many years.

It had looked set to be another quiet summer in Lancashire as Dyche continues to operate under strict financial means, but the double signing of the south coast duo will lift the spirits of a squad who got their top-flight campaign off to a losing start against Leicester.

Source : 90min