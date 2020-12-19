Cafu Claims Trent Alexander-Arnold Can Take Full Back Position to 'Another Level'

Double World Cup winner Cafu has lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold, addressing comparisons between himself and Liverpool's homegrown star.

At just 22, Alexander-Arnold is already a Premier League and Champions League winner, with 150 first-team appearances for the Reds.

His attacking qualities and dangerous balls into the box make him one of the top players in the world in his position. He was nominated for the 2019 Ballon d'Or, while 90min named him the game's best right back in the Welcome to World Class series.

150 up, big win. Merry Christmas ? pic.twitter.com/nE4FmtLyB5 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) December 19, 2020

Alexander-Arnold's assists have helped redefine what a full back should be and earned him comparisons with some of the game's greatest ever attacking defenders.

Among the Liverpool man's admirers is Cafu, who was recently named as the right back in France Football's Ballon d'Or Dream Team of the all-time best players. The 142-cap Brazil legend has admitted he sees 'similarities' between himself and Alexander-Arnold.

He told Sportsmail: "I see similarities. He's not afraid to attack, defends well, good passer, hits a great free-kick. He will be a star at the next World Cup.

"He can take the position of right back to another level. I think we've started changing the narrative, the way people view full backs."

Cafu winning the World Cup as Brazil captain in 2002 | Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Cafu also commented on the general rise in the importance of full backs like Alexander-Arnold in the modern game, suggesting that the position is now the most crucial in the sport - and should be paid accordingly!

"It's not just the goalscorer who should be the best player in the world," the former Milan star added. "It is totally wrong that some great players never won the Ballon d'Or because of their position. Nowadays, full backs should be seen as the main protagonists in the game.

"Right backs now should be the highest paid players in every team!

Cafu was named as the right back in the Ballon d'Or Dream Team | Al Bello/Getty Images

"Strikers just have to score. Midfielders, they pass. Goalkeepers make saves. Full backs have to mark, cover centre backs and midfield, get forward and cross, take shots and provide the link to strikers.

"Pep Guardiola recognises this. A team with two great full backs poses a far greater threat. You won't do very well without that."