Cafu Claims Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Become Best Player in the World

Brazilian great Cafu claims Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has the potential to become one of the best players in the world.





Alexander-Arnold has been incredible since breaking into the Liverpool side back in 2017. He's been influential in the club's recent success, receiving a Ballon d'Or nomination last season, and has drawn comparisons to World Cup winner Cafu.





Cafu is regarded as one of the best right backs of all time and played a key role in Brazil's 2002 World Cup win, but Cafu welcomes the comparisons and says the Englishman could become a leading figure in the sport.





Cafu at the 2019 Copa America

Talking to Fifa.com, Cafu said: "He’s a sensational player, a rare talent, if he keeps playing the way he has been he will be regarded as one of the best players in the world. He has the potential to win [The Best FIFA Men’s Player] award."





Cafu then likened the Liverpool youngster's style of play to his home nation Brazil and admitted he loves watching the 21-year-old.





He added: "He’s technically brilliant, he has so much quality. He has a Brazilian style of play. I love watching him play. And playing in such a great team will help him grow."





When asked about Cafu's praise in a press conference back in February, Alexander-Arnold admitted it was huge from a legend like Cafu but credited the environment around him for his success.





Alexander-Arnold against Watford

He said: "Obviously massive praise from a legend of the game. It's something that I'm really thankful for and obviously I have to give thanks to him for them words. I try to be the best player I can be.





"I think it's obviously a team game, so it's about the players I have around me. The players I have in training, the manager, the support I have all around me that enables me to be as good as I can be.





"Accolades may or may not come in the future, it doesn't really faze me as much as maybe it does other players."



