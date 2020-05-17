Caglar Soyuncu's Former Agent Namedrops Barcelona & Liverpool as Potential Destinations for Leiceste

Caglar Soyuncu's former agent has stated that the only destinations he sees the Leicester defender heading are Barcelona or Liverpool.





Mustafa Dogru, who represented Soyuncu during his switch from homeland club Altınordu to SC Freiburg in Germany and then on to England, claimed Barcelona represents the best option for the Turkish centre back.





Söyüncü battles with Kevin De Bruyne earlier this season.

Dogru, speaking to AS in Spain, said a transfer to Camp Nou could be do-able, with Barça supposedly keeping tabs on Söyüncü’s progress.





“It is possible that Barcelona could sign Caglar this summer, as they wanted to sign him before he moved from Altınordu to Freiburg,” Dogru stated. “We negotiated with them back then, and they presented an interesting project; but we wanted a situation which guaranteed first-team football for Caglar, which is why we chose Freiburg.





“Liverpool are the only Premier League side that could sign him, but PSG could also be an option.”





Caglar Soyuncu this season ?



Barcelona are thought to be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, with question marks over Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo's futures with the La Liga giants.





Soyuncu has had a breakthrough season at the King Power Stadium following the departure of Harry Maguire last summer. The 23 year-old has formed a successful partnership with veteran Jonny Evans in Brendan Rodgers' side and would be in contention for a team of the season spot, if and when the Premier League resumes.





Soyuncu, however, dampened any claims that he could be on the way out imminently when recently questioned on his immediate future.





Söyüncü congratulated by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

He told Turkish website Fotomac in April: “I don't think it would be right to go somewhere right now. I'm having a good season. Above all, I still have a lot to learn.”



