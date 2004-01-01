Calvin Bassey set to seal £23m Ajax move; Ben Davies lined up as replacement

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey has arrived in Amsterdam to put the finishing touches on his £23m move to Ajax, with the Scottish side set to bring in Liverpool's Ben Davies as a replacement.

22-year-old Bassey, a left-back by trade, was outstanding during Rangers' run to the Europa League final, playing in a central role for a large part of the tournament and earning interest from a handful of sides across the continent as a result.

There was interest in Bassey from England, where he left Leicester's academy in 2020, but Ajax wasted little time in identifying the Nigeria international as their preferred replacement for Lisandro Martinez, who has joined Manchester United.

Now, 90min can confirm that Bassey is in Amsterdam to finalise his move to the Eredivisie giants, who have agreed to a deal worth £23m - the second-biggest transfer in Ajax history behind only their £26m acquisition of Steven Bergwijn earlier this summer.

In anticipation of Bassey's departure, Rangers have struck a deal to sign 26-year-old Davies from Liverpool for a fee of around £4m.

Davies, who was pursued by Celtic last summer, will leave Liverpool without making a single first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side in his 18 months on the books at Anfield.