Calvin Ramsay ready to challenge Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool spot

New Liverpool signing Calvin Ramsay has expressed his excitement at the chance to learn from and challenge star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

The 18-year-old has completed his move from Aberdeen and now faces the unenviable task of displacing Alexander-Arnold, who is five years his senior and an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's side.

After signing his contract, Ramsay did not shy away from the challenge at hand and admitted he is looking forward to pushing himself alongside Alexander-Arnold.

"He's a massive player, he's been brilliant so far," Ramsay said of the Liverpool full-back. "I watched him the whole of last season and just the way he plays, I think it's almost similar to me [in] the way he attacks and stuff like that, we're both still young.

"But he's an unreal player. So to be coming in here and learning off him, it's just going to be amazing for me and I'm going to learn a lot. It's going to be tough, it's going to be a challenge but it's one that I'm up for and hopefully I can go and challenge to get into the starting XI."

Ramsay also admitted he can relate to Alexander-Arnold, both in his play style and his journey to first-team football.

"I think I'm quite versatile as well, I can play in a few different positions," Ramsay explained. "I started off in midfield, coming through [the] Aberdeen youth academy, and then I got moved out to right-back.

"My first game was against Chelsea in a tournament, so it was a difficult game to go right-back for. But I did well and I've played right-back ever since. I can play a few positions, I think I'm quite composed on the ball, can find a pass, get shots away. So, I can play centre-mid, right-back, right-wing – anywhere really."

On his play style, he added: "Obviously I'm a right-back, pretty attacking, I like to attack. I'm OK defensively as well but my main attribute is attacking – I can put good crosses in, I like to get shots away, both feet, cutting inside, going down the line, linking up with my winger.

"But just mainly I like to work hard, work hard for the team, put in a shift. I'll try to do my best for the club and I'm looking forward to it."