Caoimhin Kelleher admits he's 'not sure' on Liverpool future

Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed his Liverpool future is up in the air and he will hold talks to finalise his next move once the international window is over.

The 23-year-old has only made 17 senior appearances for the Reds though has gained a reputation as a reliable deputy to Alisson, notably starting their EFL Cup final win over Chelsea back in February.

However, he is also backup on international duty to Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Portsmouth where he featured regularly, and Kelleher could too need to play on a more consistent basis if he's to challenge for the Republic of Ireland's number one shirt.

While Kelleher admitted he was 'comfortable' at Liverpool in October, he wasn't as assured on his future when asked recently.

"I'm not sure on what's happening yet. I'm still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens," he said.

When questioned on whether he was tempted with a move away from Anfield, Kelleher said: "I'm not sure yet. Obviously I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that."

Kelleher signed a long-term contract running until 2026 at Liverpool last summer and admitted that he enjoyed featuring in the cups for the Reds, allowing him to develop a winning mentality.

"Obviously [starting the EFL Cup final] was a special moment for me. To win a cup with such a big club like Liverpool was obviously a great moment. When you do it once, you kind of want to do it again and again, and get that feeling again," he added.

“It’s given me great motivation to try to do it again and get those experiences again. And it makes you proud, proud to be on a wall with legends like that."