Caoimhin Kelleher & Kaide Gordon miss Liverpool pre-season tour

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has not travelled on the club’s pre-season tour of Asia because of injury, with young forward Kaide Gordon also staying behind for similar reasons.

Kelleher successfully displaced Adrian as back-up to number one goalkeeper Alisson last season and is set to remain an important squad player in 2022/23 after signing a long-term contract in 2021.

Gordon, meanwhile, is still to turn 18 but played four first-team games last season and even scored in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury – becoming Liverpool’s second youngest scorer of all time.

The Athletic has reported that both players are carrying an injury, with Liverpool staff taking the decision it would be better for the pair to continue training at Kirkby and reuniting with the rest of the squad after the Asia tour is over.

Liverpool will play Manchester United in a friendly in Bangkok on Tuesday night, before then heading on to Singapore for a game against Sevilla. They will be back in Europe next week to continue a pre-season programme with games against RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

A final pre-season game is scheduled for 31 July at Anfield, with Strasbourg the visitors.

Liverpool’s 2022/23 season will actually start for real the day before in the Community Shield against Manchester City, which this year is being played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester due to the Women’s Euro 2022 final taking place at Wembley that weekend.

