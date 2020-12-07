Caoimhin Kelleher Reveals Text Message from Liverpool Number One Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed that number one stopper Alisson was among the people to send him a congratulatory text message following his Champions League debut against Ajax last week, during which he made several key saves to preserve the win.

Kelleher got the nod from manager Jurgen Klopp over the more experienced Adrian because of his ability to pass the ball with his feet and has kept his place while Alisson has remained out injured.

Alisson has missed games through injury | NEIL HALL/Getty Images

The 22-year-old from Ireland will again line up as the Reds face Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday and his emergence could see the club ditch plans to sign another goalkeeper as backup to Alisson in the transfer market.

“My phone was buzzing for about three days after the [Ajax] game! Just [with messages] from friends, from former coaches, family, everyone really,” Kelleher said, via LiverpoolFC.com.

“Alisson texted me as well just to say ‘well done’ and that he was proud of me and stuff. All the messages were nice and supportive so it was really nice to get all of them.”

After his performance against Ajax, including an instinctive late save to deny Klaas-Jan Huntelaar an equaliser, and the support he received, Kelleher was more confident ahead of his Premier League debut a few days later and kept another clean sheet in a 4-0 Liverpool win.

“Definitely on the weekend I felt more comfortable after playing midweek. I think the more games I play, the more comfortable I’m feeling,” he said.

It increasingly looks as though Kelleher will hold onto the gloves ahead of Adrian for as long as Alisson is missing with his hamstring injury. That could ultimately be sooner rather than later, however, as the Brazilian told fans on Instagram he will be ‘back soon’.

Kelleher will keep his place as long as Alisson is out | Pool/Getty Images

The Athletic has also reported that the £67m goalkeeper could be back in contention by the time Liverpool face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!