Caoimhin Kelleher signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough year at Anfield last term, clawing his way above Adrian as understudy to Alisson and making six appearances for the club in all competitions.

? Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds! ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 24, 2021

He kept successive clean sheets against Ajax and Wolves, particularly impressing in the victory over the Dutch side in which he became the youngest ever keeper to start for the Reds in a Champions League game.

There had been some speculation over his future, with his contract due to expire in 2022 and no immediate first-team football coming his way, but he has now penned a new deal that will keep him at Anfield for the long-term.

“I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done," he told the Liverpool website.

“For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years. It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really.

“It was a big year for me in terms of playing the first-team games this year and more important games; being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development and being able to handle that.

“It gave me a lot of confidence to try to push on, to try to keep pushing Ali because I can play at that kind of level as well and do well. I am looking forward, try to keep pushing him and we’ll see what happens.”