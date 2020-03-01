Carlo Ancelotti Reveals What Jurgen Klopp Thought of UEFA Decision to Go Ahead With Atletico Game

​ Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Jurgen Klopp described the decision to go ahead with Liverpool’s game against Atletico Madrid as a ‘criminal act’.





Klopp’s side were due to face Atletico in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on 11 March. There were widespread suggestions that the game would be postponed, with much of the world – including Madrid – on lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the game went ahead, and Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Klopp was far from happy with the decision, a view which the Italian himself supports.

"I spoke with Klopp a few days ago, he told me that the decision to play ​Liverpool-​Atletico was a criminal act and I think he's right,” Ancelotti said as reported by ​Goal.

"We are all living a life that we were not used to and that will change us profoundly. I'm sure we will all have to downsize, starting with football.

"Today, the priority is health, limiting the contagion. When you start again, when you finish, the dates…believe me, I don’t care. At the moment, that’s the last thing on my mind.

"I hear talk about cutting salaries, suspension of payments. They seem like inopportune solutions. Soon the economy will change, and that's at all levels: The TV rights will be less, players and coaches will earn less, tickets will cost less because people will have less money.

"I repeat, what matters now is to fight the virus effectively. Then, of course, if it will be possible to continue the season...otherwise, amen."

It has been suggested that one of the main issues which the ​Premier League may encounter should the season resume, is the players will need time to regain match sharpness before playing.

However, Ancelotti laughed off suggestions that the players will not be ready.

"It makes me laugh, the people who are always talking about the time it will take to prepare [to play again],” he added. “There are even those who are talking about three weeks of training. It’s a joke, the preparations are a false myth.

"I remember in 2006, due to the Calciopoli, how Milan fell out of the top four and withdrew from Europe. Then, to help Lazio from being relegated, they took away some of the penalty and we were forced to qualify for the Champions League.

"I had to call the guys who were on their holidays because four days later we would have to play Red Star [Belgrade]. Cafu returned 24 hours prior and played 90 minutes. If you want, I can remind you how it ended in May. But I think you already know that."