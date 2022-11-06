Castrol Save of the Month - November & December 2023 nominees

Premier League action took a six week break for the World Cup in late November and early December. Yet, on either side of that break, there was still plenty of time for some brilliant goals to be scored, brilliant games to be played and, most importantly, some brilliant saves to be made.

Six of those brilliant saves have been shortlisted for Castrol's Save of the Month award for November and December.

Here are the nominations:

1. Lukasz Fabianski vs Crystal Palace (6/11/22)

Fabianski made a brilliant save | Steve Bardens/GettyImages

In one of the more thrilling end-to-end games of November, Lukasz Fabianski was called into action to spare his teammate's blushes in the 86th minute.



The West Ham number one reacted brilliantly to push a mis-kicked Craig Dawson clearance from inside the six-yard box, which looked all set to nestle in the bottom right corner of the net, wide of the post and out for a corner kick.



The 37-year-old has still got it.

2. Gavin Bazunu vs Liverpool (12/11/22)

The young goalkeeper denied Salah a certain goal | Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Southampton haven't enjoyed the greatest season to date, with the fans having very little to celebrate thus far.



While they did lose 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield before the World Cup break, their young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu did give the Southampton fans one moment to savour in the game itself.



That moment was a fantastic save to deny Mohamed Salah a certain goal in the first half, with the Irish international tracking a low drilled cross from Darwin Nunez from the left flank before diving to his left to deflect Salah's first time effort on goal clear of danger.

3. Alisson Becker vs Southampton (12/11/22)

Alisson is one of the best around | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

In the same game, Bazunu's opposite number Alisson Becker also made a great save.



The Brazilian number one showed off his reflexes to get a strong hand on a powerful Che Adams header and ensure Liverpool came away with all three points.

4. David de Gea vs Fulham (13/11/22)

De Gea's crucial save | Clive Rose/GettyImages

David de Gea has been firmly back to his best during the 2022/23 season, proving to be a key cog in Erik ten Hag's new look Man Utd side.



The 32-year-old was a key reason why the Red Devils were able to go into the World Cup break on a high in November, as his ability to push a point blank Tim Ream header over the crossbar gave his side the platform to go on and get a late, late winner through Alejandro Garnacho.

5. Mark Travers vs Chelsea (27/12/22)

Travers has impressed for Bournemouth | Alex Burstow/GettyImages

The second Irish goalkeeper to earn himself a well-deserved nomination in December was Mark Travers.



While he would end up on the losing end against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Travers did all he could to keep the Cherries in the game.



The Bournemouth man's strong hand to deflect a venomous near-post strike from Raheem Sterling wide of the post was the pick of his saves on the day.

6. Jose Sa vs Man Utd (31/12/22)

Sa's save | Copa/GettyImages

Wolves have started to steady the ship under their new manager Julen Lopetegui, and key to that has been the performances of their ever-consistent man between the sticks.



Jose Sa has proven himself to be one of the shrewder signings Wolves have made in recent years, making important save after important save in his 18 months at the club.



One such save was made on New Year's Eve, when Sa got down to his left well to get the best of Man Utd's Garnacho in a one-v-one situation.

