Celebrating Two Years to the Day Since Virgil van Dijk Signed for Liverpool

Two years ago today, Liverpool were good.

The signings of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had added to a promising squad. They were through to the last 16 of the ​Champions​ League for the first time this decade, and they were well on-course for another top four finish. That in itself was a huge success at the time.

However, there were a few prevalent issues. The 20 goals they'd conceded in the opening 18 games was the joint-highest in the top seven. Four teams, including Burnley, had drastically better tallies, while ​Tottenham's 18 was a marginal improvement.

They also, perhaps crucially, had won nothing as a group. And while they showed some potential that they would eventually get there, little was guaranteed.

Things were fine and there was plenty of reason for optimism, but there was plenty to improve on, and more still left to prove.

Two years ago today... 朗 https://t.co/RbHKjfdNNT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2019

And then Virgil van Dijk arrived.

At £75m, there was plenty of skepticism - from ​Liverpool and rival fans alike. It was a stratospherically expensive outlay on a player who, in truth, hadn't had the best of seasons so far for Southampton.

£75 million? #seriously - considering the defence issues we have, I hope this amount has been worth it but time will tell — Sanjay Chadha (@SanjayChadha) December 28, 2017

Funny when he joins Stoke in three seasons for 12 million — charlie (@CharlieT_16) December 27, 2017

£75 million? #seriously - considering the defence issues we have, I hope this amount has been worth it but time will tell — Sanjay Chadha (@SanjayChadha) December 28, 2017

As history has proven, however, it's better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you are an idiot than open it and prove them right.

Immediately announcing himself on the scene with a towering header at Everton, Van Dijk would never look back. The Reds would concede just nine goals in the 18 league games that the Dutchman featured in the remainder of the season - as opposed to 24 in the 20 in which he didn't.

Through virtue of his presence, Liverpool's defence was doubly effective - quite literally.

And in the Champions League? Well, we all know what happened there, with a then-famous run to the final ending in ultimate defeat to Real Madrid.

But for Van Dijk in his new colours, it was only beginning.

Had that been where the upwards trajectory ended, then the price tag would have been justified. But remarkably, there was further room for improvement, as Van Dijk's imperious form would carry on over a devastating 18 month period.

Met with the summer additions of Alisson and Fabinho, the improvement to the spine of a team already forged of iron would yield a previously unimaginable level of success.

Famously, a 2018/19 season in which Liverpool would rack up 97 points and still fail to win the league - as the best ever runners-up by a considerable distance - would see them concede just 22 league goals. To contextualise that, they managed 21 clean sheets.

His gigantic defensive influence is one thing, but equally if not more important were the leadership qualities he brought to the back-line. That was as evident as ever in the run-up to yet another Champions League final, as a Liverpool team drastically transformed in personality - if not personnel - were able to take the final step.

It was evident in the tricky last 16 and quarter-final ties against Bayern Munich and Porto, during which Liverpool conceded just twice, and showed a remarkable level of maturity to brush both former champions aside. It was evident at Anfield, as Van Dijk slammed the face in Lionel Messi and urged his side on to historically overturn a three-goal deficit and advance to the final against monumental odds.

And it was evident in the final, as Liverpool, some way off their best, were able to keep Tottenham at bay and get over the line for their sixth European Cup.

Fast forward six months and here we stand. Liverpool, three major trophies better off than where they were when Van Dijk first signed, are well on-track for a first ever Premier League title.

It would be naive and inaccurate to suggest they are where they are now simply because of that fateful £75m signing two years ago.

But it would be equally naive and inacurate to suggest they would be where they are now without it.

His colossal influence has been immeasurable in creating perhaps the best two-year period many Liverpool fans will remember. For his efforts, he's a European champion, a world champion, and the UEFA's Player of the Year.

And at 28, he's got half a decade left at the very top.

​For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!