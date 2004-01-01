Celtic interested in Ben Davies with Liverpool open to move

Liverpool are willing to let Ben Davies depart on loan, with Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Celtic all interested.

Davies joined the club from Preston North End in January. With the Reds in the midst of a defensive crisis he was drafted in on transfer deadline day as backup. However, after suffering his own fitness issues, he did not make a single appearance for his new club last season.

Davies has not played for Liverpool since signing | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Davies did appear in a friendly against Wacker Innsbruck this summer, before being excused from pre-season training for personal reasons. Ibrahima Konate’s arrival, as well as the imminent returns of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez from injury, means Jurgen Klopp will go into the season with six senior centre backs - with Joel Matip, Nat Phillips and Davies the other three.

Even if Phillips leaves as predicted by some, Davies' chances of first team football are even more remote this season.

According to Goal , the Reds are willing to let the defender depart on loan. For some reason, though, they do not want him gone permanently. Sheffield United have already had a loan move with an option to buy turned down this summer and they are not the only clubs interested.

Celtic - who recently completed a double swoop for James McCarthy and Joe Hart - are also monitoring Davies, as are Bournemouth.

Prior to moving to Liverpool, Davies established a reputation as one of the Championship’s most promising centre-backs. He has four-years left on his Anfield deal and the club may still see a future for him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool recently confirmed that Fabinho had signed a new contract until 2026. The Brazilian filled in at centre-back last season, but he is expected to returned to his preferred midfield role this campaign.

Aside from signing Konate, Liverpool have been reserved in the transfer market so far. There have been a few outgoings with Harry Wilson sealing a move to Fulham and Taiwo Awoniyi joining Union Berlin following a successful loan spell. Marko Grujic has also departed for FC Porto.

While some reports claim Liverpool will make no more signings at all this summer, instead focussing on new contracts for existing players, many fans are hopeful of a Gini Wijnaldum replacement and more attacking depth.