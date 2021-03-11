Champions League 2020/21 quarter-final & semi-final draw: When is it, how to watch, best & worst dr

Tensions are building in the Champions League. We're deep into the last 16 and the quarter-final is right around the corner.

The lucky eight teams who make it through to the next round will learn their fates on March 19, when the powers-that-be will conduct the draw for the quarter-final in Nyon, Switzerland.

Here's everything you need to know about the draw.

Where to watch

As always, the draw will be broadcast on UEFA's official website, with coverage beginning at 11:00 (GMT). Viewers in the UK can also tune in to BT Sport to catch the draw live.

After the quarter-final has been decided, the focus will turn to the semi-final, with those fixtures being drawn straight after.

There will even be a draw to decide the 'home' team for the final, even though that has no actual impact on anything.

How does the draw work?

Previous rounds had a whole lot of rules when it came to deciding which teams will face off, but for the quarter-final, all that goes out the window.

There are no seedings and no bans on teams from same the same country facing off. If you're in the pot, you could come up against anyone.

Who's in the quarter-final?

As it stands, four teams have already booked their spots in the quarter-final draw.

Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain all came through their respective ties, and there are four more spots left to be decided.

Remaining last-16 fixtures

Real Madrid vs Atalanta (16/03)

Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach (16/03)

Bayern Munich vs Lazio (17/03)

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid (17/03)

When will the games be played?

The first leg of the quarter-final ties will be played on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 April, with the return fixtures being held a week later on April 13 and 14.

As for the semi-final, fans will see those games a few weeks later. The first legs will be played on April 27 and 28, before the two sides in the final will be confirmed on May 4 and 5.

Best & worst case scenarios

Nobody will want to draw Bayern | Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Last season's finalists, Paris Saint-Germain will be a name most sides will be keen to avoid, while the defending champions Bayern Munich still look like terrifying opponents. The Germans still need to navigate their last-16 tie with Atalanta, but after winning the first leg 4-1, they have one foot in the draw already.

The same goes for Manchester City, who are among the favourites to win the whole competition. They are 2-0 up against Gladbach from the first leg and will be confident of advancing to the next stage.

There are a few sides for whom the jury is still out on. Dortmund have been inconsistent all year, and it feels like there's no better time to play the likes of Liverpool or Real Madrid, both of whom have been incredibly wobbly for a little too long now.

You don't get easy games at this stage of the competition, but if there's one side everyone will be hoping to meet, it's Porto. Sergio Conceicao's side had to battle their way past Juventus in the last round and look like the least-big fish in a pond of some huge ones.

