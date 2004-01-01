Champions League final: Report details 'abject failure' from UEFA

A report on the events surrounding the 2021/22 Champions League final has criticised UEFA for an 'abject failure' which put lives at risk.

Liverpool's clash with Real Madrid, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the latter, was marred by significant unrest ahead of kick-off as supporters from both teams - primarily Liverpool fans - were involved in ugly scenes with Paris police.

Tear gas was used in confined areas as supporters were herded into cramped areas, after which local authorities blamed ticketless fans for trying to break into the game - a claim which was later disproven.

A report from the French parliament admitted Liverpool fans had been 'stereotyped' and unfairly blamed for the chaos, while UEFA are conducting their own investigation which is expected to conclude in November.

Compiled by five leading authorities in their respective fields, including Hillsborough campaigner Professor Phil Scraton, this latest report accused UEFA of failing to prepare for the game and advised an 'emergency management review' over the governing body's shortcomings.

"Held for several hours in a bottleneck close to the ground, then again in static queues at malfunctioning turnstiles, fans were subjected to unprovoked tear-gassing by the paramilitary police," the report read. "On leaving the stadium they were attacked at knife-point by gangs who stole their possessions. They were tear-gassed repeatedly by the police.

"Without protection, many who had paid significant amounts of money for match tickets, travel and accommodation did not enter the stadium. Fortuitously, no-one died but those injured missed their travel home. Thousands, including children, have been left traumatised."

Scraton added: "It is difficult to comprehend the sequence of events that constituted the debacle in Paris, leaving so many people physically injured, psychologically harmed and financially compromised."