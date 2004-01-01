Champions League final travel restrictions: Plane and train delays in Manchester and Paris

Fans travelling to Paris for the Champions League will be getting all their documents in order for their trips.

However, just to add to the level of tension and anxiety that must be coursing through supporters' veins, some travel issues have arisen.

Here's what you need to know about planned strikes in Paris and airport disruption in England.

Paris Public Transport strikes

Bus and tram services have been severely disrupted this week with RATP workers going on strike. These strikes will be ongoing during the final.

The Paris public transport workers’ union has called a strike on the RER A and B lines this Saturday, though this has been planned for a while.

The RER B line is the train that runs from Charles de Gaulle Airport all the way through Paris to Saint-Remy-Les-Chevreuse.

Without disruption, those travelling from the airport to Stade de France can board the PIER Saint-Remy-Les Chevreuse B train and alight at La Plaine - Stade de France. That would take under an hour, but disruptions will likely see that commute time increased.

Manchester Airport severe delays

Passengers at Manchester Airport have been dumped into holiday hell by outrageous queues and baggage issues this week.

Anyone planning on travelling from Manchester to Paris instead of the Liverpool John Lennon Airport will need to arrive well in advance given these issues. Videos posted on social media showed queues stretching near to the railway station at the airport.

Staff shortages have been a main issues in the airport chaos. Passengers have also been struggling with baggage reclaim, which is a direct result of staff shortages.

Eurotunnel and Liverpool John Lennon Airport operating as normal

There are currently no reports of disruption to either Eurotunnel services or at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Flight delays can occur in Liverpool, often whenever Ryanair or easyJet are involved.

Services for the Eurotunnel are running smoothly as of now, with departures leaving on time.