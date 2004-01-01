Champions League last 16 - 2nd leg predictions: Real Madrid vs PSG & more

The Champions League returns in midweek with eight teams looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City are already there you feel, having dismantled Sporting CP 5-0 in their first leg clash in Lisbon, but it's all to play for between Bayern Munich and Red Bull Salzburg, Liverpool and Inter, and Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain - whose clash at Santiago Bernabeu is the one that many will keeping a beady eye on.

To get the juices flowing, here's 90min's predictions from the four games, with links to extensive previews and predicted lineups.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg

Bayern Munich are a funny old team under Julian Nagelsmann. They score goals for fun, usually wipe the floor with all who come before them, but also are prone to calamitous defensive showings - and we mean Man Utd levels of calamitous.

That being said it's hard to see the Champions League winners of 2020 not progressing against the mightily impressive Salzburg, having dealt them a real body blow when Kingsley Coman scored a dramatic late equaliser in the first leg of their last 16 clash.

Here, it could be another feast of goals at the Allianz Arena, with Robert Lewandowski and co the favourites to come out on top in what may just be the game of the night.

Prediction: 4-2 (5-3 on aggregate)

Liverpool vs Inter

Liverpool are in a real purple patch of form under Jurgen Klopp, winning 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions - their only 'slip-up' the 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final which eventually resulted in a penalty shootout win.

They lead Inter 2-0 after their first leg meeting at San Siro, and it's difficult to see how Simone Inzaghi's side - who trail rivals Milan by two points at the top of Serie A - can overturn the deficit despite a romping 5-0 win over Salernitana at the weekend.

The Reds will field their strongest team, armed with three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota up top.

Prediction: 2-0 (4-0 on aggregate)

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Real Madrid vs PSG

The glamour tie of the last 16 pits Real Madrid against PSG, with the visitors holding a slender 1-0 advantage after Kylian Mbappe's blockbuster last-gasp winner at the Parc des Princes three weeks ago.

Thibaut Courtois had earlier saved a Lionel Messi penalty, and that miss could come back to haunt a PSG side who, despite being fantastic on paper, have been in pretty shocking form away from home. Indeed, Mauricio Pochettino's side have won just one game from their last six on the road, should you discount their walk in the park Coupe de France victories against lower league opposition.

Real are the kings of Europe, know how to get things done under Carlo Ancelotti and Mbappe may be injured after a silly Idrissa Gueye tackle in training - and that could see an enthralling contest go the way of the hosts after extra-time.

Prediction: 3-1 AET (3-2 on aggregate)

Man City vs Sporting CP

Manchester City's place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League is all but secure after they annihilated Sporting CP 5-0 in their first leg clash in Lisbon.

The Cityzens' confidence is also sky high after the romping 4-1 win over rivals United in the Manchester derby, which was inspired by a supreme performance from Kevin De Bruyne. He may get a night off here, as will a few others, and a rotated XI could find the going a bit tougher against a Sporting side who are giving Porto a run for their money in the Premeira Liga title race.

Nevertheless, City should emerge victorious, sealing a comprehensive win on aggregate.

Prediction: 2-0 (7-0 on aggregate)

