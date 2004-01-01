Champions League LIVE: Kylian Mbappe fires PSG into early lead vs Club Brugge

The first half of Champions League matchday six takes place across Europe on Tuesday night as the group stage draws to a close.
Group A
RB Leipzig 0-0 Man City LIVE
Manchester are dominating the ball in the early stages in Germany but not much of anything else has actually happened in the opening 15 minutes.
PSG 2-0 Club Brugge LIVE
GOAL - 2' - Kylian Mbappe needed only 70 seconds to put PSG 1-0 up.
GOAL - 7' - Mbappe doubled his tally and PSG's lead. It could be a long night for Brugge.
Group B
Porto vs Atletico Madrid (20:00 GMT)
AC Milan vs Liverpool (20:00 GMT)
Group C
Ajax vs Sporting CP (20:00 GMT)
Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas (20:00 GMT)
Group D
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff (20:00 GMT)
Real Madrid vs Inter (20:00 GMT)
