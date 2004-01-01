Champions League LIVE: Man City trail RB Leipzig, PSG thumping Brugge

The first half of Champions League matchday six takes place across Europe on Tuesday night as the group stage draws to a close.

Keep track of all eight matches this evening with 90min below...

Group A

RB Leipzig 1-0 Man City LIVE

RB Leipzig have taken the lead against Man City | RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

After a fairly tepid opening 15 minutes in Germany, both sides later went close to breaking the deadlock. Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish have missed the target for Manchester City, either side of a top save from Zack Steffen to deny Leipzig's Andre Silva.

GOAL - 24' - Dominik Szoboszlai has punished City for not taking those chances.

Steffen saved City from going further behind, this time denying Emil Forsberg. The American has saved again from Silva and is keeping City at half-time.

PSG 3-0 Club Brugge LIVE

Kylian Mbappe scored early for PSG | FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

GOAL - 2' - Kylian Mbappe needed only 70 seconds to put PSG 1-0 up.

GOAL - 7' - Mbappe doubled his tally and PSG's lead. It could be a long night for Brugge.

GOAL - 38' - Lionel Messi has extended the lead further. That's only his fourth for the club.

Group B

Porto vs Atletico Madrid (20:00 GMT)

AC Milan vs Liverpool (20:00 GMT)

Group C

Ajax vs Sporting CP (20:00 GMT)

Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas (20:00 GMT)

Group D

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff (20:00 GMT)

Real Madrid vs Inter (20:00 GMT)

