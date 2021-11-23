Champions League matchday five results & roundup - 24/11

After a scintillating Tuesday night of action, the fun kept on coming on Wednesday as Champions League matchday five reached its conclusion.

The pick of ties saw super-rich rivals Man City and PSG face off at the Etihad Stadium but there was also plenty of drama in Madrid, Milan and Lisbon.

Here is a round-up of all of the results...

Group A

Club Brugge 0-5 RB Leipzig

Leipzig have not always clicked in Europe | BSR Agency/GettyImages

RB Leipzig blew Club Brugge away to put themselves in pole position to secure third place in Group A.

Before the half-hour mark Leipzig were already 3-0 up with Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg (from the penalty spot) and Andre Silva getting the goals. On the stroke of half time Forsberg then grabbed his second and his side's fourth.

After a drab second half Nkunku added some gloss to the scoreline in the 90th minute. The result leaves the two sides level on points heading into the final matchday.

Man City 2-1 PSG

Man City topped their Champions League group after coming from behind to defeat PSG 2-1 thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Kylian Mbappe put the visitors ahead against the run of play shortly after the interval, firing his finish through the legs of Ederson to briefly put the Parisians in charge of Group A.

However, Pep Guardiola's side showed their powers of recovery when Sterling prodded his side level just past the hour mark, before Gabriel Jesus provided the finishing touch to a sweeping City move to complete the turnaround 14 minutes from time.

Read 90min's player ratings here

Group B

Atletico Madrid 0-1 Milan

What a moment | David Lidstrom/GettyImages

Milan left it late to keep their Champions League hopes alive, with an 87th-minute header from substitute Junior Messias earning them a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

The first half passed by without much incident and in truth things did not really get going until the closing stages.

First Milan saw an effort blocked on the line, though they did score through Messias minutes later. Then, before full time, Matheus Cunha spurned a golden opportunity to equalise.

Read 90min's player ratings here

Liverpool 2-0 FC Porto

Salah scored, of course | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

A much-rotated Liverpool had to withstand a barrage of Porto pressure in order to maintain their 100% winning record in this Champions League campaign.

The Portuguese side could have led several times over through Mehdi Taremi, Otavio and Luis Diaz, but somehow couldn't find the back of the net.

Thiago's beautiful daisy cutter opened the scoring in the second half before Mohamed Salah put the game beyond doubt.

Read 90min's player ratings here

Group C

Besiktas 1-2 Ajax

Haller cannot stop scoring | BSR Agency/GettyImages

Besiktas remain without a point in this season's Champions League group stages after Ajax completed a second-half comeback to maintain their 100% winning record.

Rachid Ghezzal put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot but the game changed following the introduction of Sebastien Haller at half time.

The free-scoring Haller finished Nicolas Tagliafico's cross and then stuck a toe out to divert Lisandro Martinez's shot home, sealing the turnaround in the process.

Sporting CP 3-1 Dortmund

It was a feisty game | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund will not be playing the Champions League knockout stages after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP in Lisbon.

The highly-rated Pedro Goncalves bagged a nine-minute brace just before half time to put Sporting in the driving seat going into the break.

Dortmund could not muster a response and their job was made even harder when Emre Can was sent off after clashing with Pedro Porro.

Soon after Goncalves missed a penalty which would have sealed his hat trick. Fortunately Porro was there to pick up the scraps, before Dortmund grabbed a 90th-minute consolation through Donyell Malen.

Group D

Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

It's been a long wait for Inter | CPS Images/GettyImages

Inter secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in one of the early kick-offs which ensured their progression to the last 16.

After being frustrated in the first half they finally found a breakthrough when Edin Dzeko powered an effort home. Soon after Dzeko doubled the Nerazzurri's advantage with a header.

Shakhtar did occasionally show signs of a fightback, but Inter managed to hold on to book their place in the knockout stages.

Read 90min's player ratings here

FC Sheriff 0-3 Real Madrid

A professional job | Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

Real Madrid also sailed into the round of 16 by easing to a 3-0 win over Sheriff, who infamously beat them on matchday two.

There was to be no repeat of those heroics from the hosts though, with Los Blancos clinically dispatching their opponents thanks to goals from David Alaba (via a sizeable deflection), Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema.

Read 90min's player ratings here