Champions League: Picking a Combined XI for Group D

At first glance, Group D in this season's Champions League seems like a foregone conclusion.

Liverpool and Atalanta look destined to leave Ajax and FC Midtjylland dead in the water but as recent results have shown, nothing is certain in this competition.

Saying that, our combined XI for the group is extremely predictable. One Ajax player aside this is basically a Liverpool and Atalanta best of album. Sorry Midtjylland fans.

1. Alisson Becker (GK)

He looks delighted to have made our starting XI | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alisson Becker's stock was risen to even greater heights since his recent injury.



With the imperious Brazilian unavailable, Liverpool have been forced to rely on Adrian. It hasn't gone very well to be honest, with the Spaniard looking rather shaky between the sticks.



The sooner Alisson returns, the better.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB)

He's still only 22 you know... | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Despite Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive shortcomings being exposed in recent matches, he remains a ridiculously productive full-back.



Possessing freakish athleticism and sumptuous technique, the Reds hometown hero has already accomplished so much in his fledgling career.



There's plenty more to come from the 22-year-old as well, whose future may lie away from the right-back berth.

3. Daley Blind (CB)

The ever reliable Daley Blind | ANP Sport/Getty Images

Before you get angry, we decided to omit Virgil van Dijk due to him being almost 100% certain to miss the entirety of the Reds' Champions League campaign.



In Van Dijk's place is his compatriot, Daley Blind. Since returning to his boyhood club in 2018, the 30-year-old has helped them push onto the next level.



Ajax reached the 2019 Champions League semi finals, with Blind grabbing 10 direct goal involvements in the Eredivisie in the same season. He's the safe pair of hands - or feet - we want marshalling the backline.

4. Joe Gomez (CB)

This is set to be a big season for Joe Gomez | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

With the aforementioned Van Dijk condemned to the sidelines for an indefinite period, this is set to be a huge season for Joe Gomez.



The 23-year-old has suddenly become the Reds' most important defensive player, which is unfortunate as it comes at a time where he is struggling for form.



Gomez needs to get over this minor blip quickly with his side relying on him more than ever.

5. Robin Gosens (LB)

Gosens is an absolute athlete | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

It's a tough one this. Purely because he produces more fireworks going forward, we're selecting Robin Gosens over Andy Robertson.



The Atalanta wing-back's statistical output last season was truly staggering.



Overall, the German racked up 18 direct goal involvements in 43 appearances. Some of his strikes were absolute crackers as well.

6. Fabinho (CM)

Fabinho is set for a season playing in defence | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

After a bit of a slow start, Fabinho soon become a vital cog in Liverpool's all conquering footballing machine.



Providing the Reds with vital protection in defensive midfield, the Brazilian could be forced to slot in at centre-back this season due to Van Dijk's absence.



Luckily, he can play both positions with aplomb, such is his considerable talent.

7. Jordan Henderson (CM)

Henderson gets the captain's armband in our combined XI | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool's captain fantastic would also get the armband in our combined XI - if we had the budget to buy one.



Jordan Henderson is the engine room of Jurgen Klopp's side, shuttling around the pitch and ensuring everyone around him maintains the team's high standards.



Without him, the Reds often look lost and his leadership will be even more important in the wake of Van Dijk's injury.

8. Papu Gomez (AM)

What a lovely kit | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

If you don't love Papu Gomez, you don't love football. Simple as that.



The 32-year-old diminutive number ten is a joyous player, who continues to age like a fine wine.



This season will be just his second in the Champions League and the Argentine will be desperate to improve on last year's output of just one goal.

9. Mo Salah (RW)

The wonderful, the marvellous, the brilliant Salah | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The more ridiculously good things Mo Salah does, the more society becomes desensitised to his utter brilliance.



This is quite unfair as players of Salah's majesty do not come along very often and when they do, they often do not produce their magic on such a regular basis.



We expecting even more crazy feats from the Egyptian King in this season's competition.

10. Josip Ilicic (ST)

Ilicic returned after a lengthy absence recently | Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

After some time away from the game, the free scoring Josip Ilicic finally returned to the Atalanta first team recently.



When we say 'free scoring' we really mean it as well. In last season's Champions League, Ilicic managed five goals and an assist in just seven appearances.



Now he's back and ready to do it all over again.

11. Sadio Mané (LW)

Corrr, look how high he can jump | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

We couldn't select Salah without including his partner in crime on the opposite flank.



Sadio Mané endured a somewhat underwhelming Champions League campaign last time out - by his own ludicrously high standards - only scoring twice in eight games.



Judging by the way he's started the Premier League season, it's unlikely that we'll see a repeat this time around.