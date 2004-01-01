Champions League preview & predictions - March 9 & 10

It's do-or-die season in the Champions League.

We've hit the second leg of the last 16. There is just 90 minutes (possibly more, extra time dependent) separating teams from a spot in the quarter-final. The stakes could hardly be higher, and that usually means we're in for some real fun.

He's a rundown of all the upcoming games from this round of fixtures.

Tuesday 9 March

Juventus vs Porto (1-2)

What time is kick off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Allianz Stadium

TV channel? BT Sport 2 (UK), TUDN (US)

After falling to a 2-1 defeat in Portugal, Juventus have to go for the win here. They grabbed a crucial late goal, but there is still a whole lot of work to do.

Andrea Pirlo's side have looked good in their last few games, particularly in the huge 3-1 win over Lazio last time out, so they will feel confident they can get the result they need to avoid a major embarrassment.

Porto's form has been a bit all over since the first leg, with big meetings with Sporting CP and Braga not going their way, so expect somewhat of a nervy showing from Sergio Conceicao's side.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Porto

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla (3-2)

What time is kick off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Signal Iduna Park

TV channel? BT Sport 3 (UK), Galavision (US)

One of the more entertaining first legs was Dortmund's 3-2 away win over Sevilla, in which Erling Haaland stole the show (as always) with a first-half double.

That game started a four-match winning streak for Dortmund which came to an end this week at the hands of Bayern Munich, so Edin Terzic will demand an immediate reaction from his team in this one.

Despite shipping three goals in the first leg, Sevilla are still well in this game and they won't be afraid to go for it. It's got all the ingredients to be a real corker... which means it's probably going to be the dullest 0-0 you'll ever see.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Sevilla

Wednesday 10 March

Liverpool vs RB Leipzig (2-0)

What time is kick off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Anfield

TV channel? BT Sport 2 (UK), Galavision (US)

Liverpool's 2-0 win over Leipzig in the first leg was a rare bright spot in what has been a miserable 2021 for Jurgen Klopp's side, who can't seem to buy a win away from Europe.

Making history by losing your sixth successive Premier League home game at the hands of strugglers Fulham isn't exactly the best way to prepare for this game, and if there was ever a time for Leipzig to overturn a two-goal deficit, it's now.

They've won four on the bounce since the first leg and will definitely not be scared of Liverpool anymore, but winning by three clear goals might be too much of a mountain to climb.

Prediction: Liverpool 0-1 RB Leipzig

PSG vs Barcelona (4-1)

What time is kick off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Parc des Princes

TV channel? BT Sport 3 (UK), TUDN (US)

Comprehensively thumped by PSG and a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick in the first leg, Barcelona have given themselves a whole lot of work to do if they are to survive this one.

Ronald Koeman's side have shown real improvement in recent weeks and will expect to compete for a victory, particularly as Neymar is set to miss the game through injury, but having given up four away goals, they're going to need to reach a level which we haven't seen from Barcelona since La Remontada four years ago.

Barcelona lost 4-0 to PSG in the first leg but still made it through courtesy of a ridiculous 6-1 win in the return fixture. It's obviously possible, but it's not going to happen again.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Barcelona

