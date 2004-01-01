Champions League quarter-final draw: Date, start time, how to watch & qualified teams

We are well into the business end of the 2021/22 Champions League with this season's quarter-final draw just around the corner.

At this stage of the competition the weaker teams have been weeded out, meaning we are guaranteed to be treated to some truly blockbuster European clashes.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this year's draw...

When is the 2022 Champions League quarter-final draw?

The draw – which is being held at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland – will take place on Friday 18 March. Proceedings will get going at 11am UK time, with the actual draw likely to get going at around 11:10am.

How does the Champions League quarter-final draw work?

As is the case every year, the Champions League quarter-final draw is once again 'open'. This means that any two teams can be drawn together, regardless of whether they met in the group stages or are from the same country.

The semi-final draw will also take place on 18 March. To determine this the four quarter-final ties will be given a number between one and four. These numbers will then be drawn to create each team's potential path to the final.

How to watch the Champions League quarter-final draw

The 2022 Champions League quarter-final draw will be streamed live on the UEFA website, as well as on BT Sport.

You can watch the stream when it goes live at 11:00am by following this link.

Champions League quarter-finals: Qualified teams

The following sides have qualified for this season's Champions League quarter finals.

Liverpool

Bayern Munich

Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid or PSG

Manchester United or Atletico Madrid

Ajax or Benfica

Juventus or Villarreal

Lille or Chelsea

Champions League quarter-final & semi-final dates

Here are the dates you need to note down in your calendar...

Quarter-finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April

First legs: 5/6 April Second legs: 12/13 April Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

When is the Champions League final?

This season's Champions League final will be held at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday 28 May.