Champions League roundup 12/10/22: Liverpool & Napoli enjoy big wins; Barcelona just about survive

Champions League matchday four is in the books, with three more clubs officially securing their places in the next round of the competition.

There was drama all across Europe on Wednesday night, with some big wins, a few comebacks and a late equaliser.

Napoli, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge are all into the last 16 pot, while Liverpool are nearly there, but Barcelona are clinging on by a thread.

Here is how it all unfolded...

Group A

Napoli 4-2 Ajax

Napoli are now through to the last 16 of the competition after a fourth consecutive win. The free-scoring Serie A side has incredibly scored 17 goals across their four games so far, hitting Ajax for another four after getting six against them in Amsterdam last week.

Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori were on the score-sheet within the opening 20 minutes. But even though Ajax halved the deficit through Davy Klaassen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 3-1 from the penalty spot. An Ajax penalty from Steven Bergwijn reduced the lead again, before Victor Osimhen made sure of Napoli's win at the very end.

Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

Liverpool were guilty of a sluggish start on what threatened to be a difficult night against Rangers at a bouncing Ibrox. The noise only got louder when Scott Arfield scored for the Scots.

But Roberto Firmino was the hero of the piece for Jurgen Klopp's team. The Brazilian scored two goals of his own to turn the game on its head, before laying one on for Darwin Nunez. Liverpool were comfortably better by that point, but Mohamed Salah insisted on getting in on the act and scoring the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history at a shade over six minutes.

Group B

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge

A point at Wanda Metropolitano was all that Club Brugge needed to secure safe passage through to the knockout stages with two games still to play.

Atletico dominated possession and had nine shots on target to Brugge's one. But there was no way through, even after Kamel Sowah was sent off for the visitors in the final 10 minutes.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto

Porto strengthened their chances of joining Brugge in the next round after securing a second consecutive win over Bayer Leverkusen, having started the group stage with successive defeats against Atletico and Brugge.

Ironically, Leverkusen had more of the ball and more efforts at goal. But Porto were simply more clinical, scoring early through Wenderson Galeno and then converting quickfire second half penalties. It wasn't Leverkusen's night, with a missed penalty of their own and VAR disallowing a goal.

Group C

Barcelona 3-3 Inter

Barcelona were staring down the barrel of Champions League group stage elimination for the second year in a row until a stoppage time equaliser from Robert Lewandowski. Even with a point against Inter, progression to the first knockout round will be an uphill battle.

Ousmane Dembele actually scored first in this one, before Inter went ahead through Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez. Lewandowski scored an 82nd minute equaliser, before a chaotic finish saw Robin Gosens put Inter back ahead and the prolific Pole come to the rescue again.

Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich had no such problems against Viktoria Plzen, meaning they are already through to the last 16. The German champions raced into a 4-0 first half lead in Czech Republic through Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka, the latter getting two.

The foot, perhaps understandably so, came off the gas pedal in the second half. That let Viktoria back into the game somewhat, netting twice, but Bayern were already too far ahead.

Group D

Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham had to come back from a goal down against Eintracht Frankfurt in north London, with Son Heung-min, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane excelling on the night.

Daichi Kamada drew first blood for the visitors, only for Son to score either side of a Kane penalty, still all within the first 36 minutes of the match. Frankfurt played half an hour with only 10 players after Tuta was sent off, but still pulled one back, while Kane actually missed a stoppage time penalty.

Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

After a flying start to the Champions League group stage in the shape of two opening wins, Sporting have lost their way with successive defeats, both at the hands of Marseille. Conversely, Marseille have now won back-to-back games after losing each of their first two fixtures.

This game was decided in the first half with two goals from former Arsenal players. Matteo Guendouzi scored a penalty 20 minutes in, with Alexis Sanchez doubled that lead not long after. Two early yellow cards for Ricardo Esgaio meant Sporting played more than 70 minutes with only 10 players.