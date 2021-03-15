Champions League team of the round - last 16

The Champions League last 16 is done and the dust is now settling after what has been an enthralling few weeks of action.

This is the biggest stage in club football, and there were plenty of players who rose to the occasion with some unreal performances to drag their teams into the next round.

Here's 90min's team of the last 16.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Augustin Marchesin (GK) - Porto were made to work hard to get past Juventus, but without Marchesin, they wouldn't have stood a chance. He might have conceded three in the second leg, but he made up for that with a whopping ten saves.



Juan Cuadrado (RB) - Seemingly on a one-man mission to fire Juventus through, Cuadrado was desperately unlucky to come up short. He was a creative force against Porto and looked like the best player on the pitch at times.



Antonio Rudiger (CB) - Up against Luis Suarez and Joao Felix, Rudiger made Atletico Madrid's fearsome attack look tame with his physicality. He got under Atletico's skin, frustrating Suarez and luring Stefan Savic into a foolish red card.



Pepe (CB) - Remember when Real Madrid tried to convince us Pepe was finished? The 38-year-old looked like the best centre-back on the planet against Juventus and dragged Porto through to the next round.



Joao Cancelo (LB) - Technically in at left back, Cancelo could feasibly have been included in any position on the pitch. He absolutely mauled Gladbach and is on a real tear these days.

2. Midfielders

Modric continues to dominate | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Luka Modric (CM) - If you want to learn how to control a game, go watch Modric's performance against Atalanta. Now 35, the Real Madrid man is still playing out of his skin.



N'Golo Kante (CM) - Kante almost featured in this list three times because it felt like there were three of him on the pitch against Atletico. The Chelsea man is back to his best.



Sergio Oliveira (CM) - Oliveira gave Porto the lead in their second leg against Juventus with a composed penalty, but it was his genius free-kick in the 115th minute which ultimately proved the difference.

3. Forwards

Mbappe bagged a famous hat trick | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The Premier League's top scorer bagged a goal in each of Liverpool's 2-0 wins over RB Leipzig, as the Reds' European sojourn provides a welcome distraction from their domestic form.



Erling Haaland (ST) - With four goals and an assist across the two legs against Sevilla, Dortmund hitman Haaland continues to astound. He is both the fastest and youngest player to hit 20 Champions League goals, and he'll be going for 30 now.



Kylian Mbappe (LW) - When you rock up to Camp Nou and put three goals past Barcelona in a Champions League knockout game, the hype around you goes up just a little bit. Mbappe was excellent for PSG, even bagging a penalty in the return leg to keep his side in the ascendancy.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!