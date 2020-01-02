Chris Wilder Lavishes Liverpool With Praise Following Comfortable Win Over Sheffield United

​Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has heaped praised on Liverpool after seeing his side comfortably beaten 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Blades headed into their midweek clash having only lost once on the road all season, their most recent outing away at Manchester City, but were outclassed by Jurgen Klopp's men who sit 13 points clear atop of the Premier League.

An early goal from Mohamed Salah set the tone for the rest of the fixture, as the Reds recorded 75% possession and successfully completed 970 passes on their way to three points. Sadio Mane rounded off the win in the second half, as ​Sheffield rarely threatened their opponents in another routine victory for the Reds.

Speaking after the game to ​BT Sport, Wilder confessed that there isn't a single aspect of ​Liverpool he doesn't like, going as far as to say he 'loves' Klopp's side.

"It was very unlike us, we did not lay a glove on them and didn't do anything that's got us into this position," Wilder said. "They were outstanding, and did not really get out of second or third gear. They won every first ball, every second ball, ran forwards and backwards, they did that miles better than us.





"Thankfully we've played Liverpool twice - I wish Jurgen and Liverpool all the best. I love everything about them - the way they go about tactical, technical players, but the top bit, the physical and mental part of it, is amazing, and if that's good enough for them then it's certainly good enough for anybody else."

Wilder then went on to admit that Liverpool must be seen as the blueprint for other sides aiming for success due to the manner with which they conduct themselves, while also confessing that no side will catch them on their way to the ​Premier League title.





"So academy coaches and all this nonsense that comes out about coaching, have a little peek at Liverpool tonight. Played in second and third gear but still had the humility and the desire to do that as world champions and European champions and well on their way to being Premier League champions."