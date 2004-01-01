Chris Wilder Suggests Sheffield United Are Closing in on Liverpool's Rhian Brewster

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has suggested that Liverpool's Rhian Brewster could join the Blades in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old striker was included in Jurgen Klopp's pre-season plans with the Premier League champions, and has also been linked with moves to Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

However, the Sheffield United boss has told YorkshireLive a new striker is closing in on a move to Bramall Lane, believed to be Brewster.

"It will most probably be the loan market and we are waiting for dominoes to fall elsewhere," he said.

"There is another one to complete the set, hopefully coming sooner rather than later, but if we have to wait then the wait will be worth it.

"That’s the one we are speaking to at the moment. But there’s players on our list, whether they are loan or permanent, and like everybody, there’s a pecking order on that one."

The Blades boss continued: “We’re confident that we can get the one that we want and if not we’re confident that there will be other players that will find Sheffield United an attractive proposition and they will be within our budget that we’ve had and the owners have given me.”

Brewster spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Championship side Swansea City, with his 10 league goals helping to fire the Swans into a playoff position.

Steve Cooper, manager of Swansea, had previously coached the young striker in the England youth ranks.

Brewster featured in the Charity Shield against Arsenal, missing the decisive penalty in the shootout. It had been thought that the striker might remain at Anfield to provide competition for Roberto Firmino, although it now seems another loan beckons for the youngster.