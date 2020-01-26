Ciro Immobile Wishes He Could Have Shown Jurgen Klopp the 'Real' Him at Borussia Dortmund

​Lazio's Ciro Immobile admits he wishes he could have shown Jurgen Klopp his best form when the pair worked together during their time at Borussia Dortmund.

Immobile joined BVB in 2014 as they attempted to replace Robert Lewandowski, but the Italian failed to capture the imagination in Germany, scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances - just three in 24 Bundesliga games.

Since his return to his homeland, the striker has shown his true colours at Lazio, scoring 26 Serie A goals in just 24 appearances so far this season. But Immobile admits that he wishes his former boss Klopp could have seen the 'real' him during their time together.

Speaking to ​Lazio Style Radio (via ​Goal), the 30-year-old said: " We met at the wrong time in our careers at Borussia Dortmund and I wish he’d been able to work with the real Ciro. Despite that, we were still able to win the DFB-Supercup."





His admissions were provoked by Klopp's recent claims that he wants Lazio to win Serie A, while singling out former players Lucas Leiva and Immobile.





Klopp said: " I am cheering for Lazio to win the title. We have a former ​Liverpool player in the title race, that is Lucas Leiva. Ciro Immobile was also one of my players at ​Borussia Dortmund.

"I'm sorry for Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte, but I think Lazio will be a great surprise. They are having an incredible season."

Lazio currently sit second in Serie A - just a point behind leaders ​Juventus - and could win their first Scudetto since 1999/00 if they can continue their stellar form.

Immobile's goals have spearheaded the Eagles' fight for just a third ​Serie A title in their history, and the Italian acknowledged just how hard his side have worked throughout the course of the campaign to achieve what they have.

"We feel proud, that’s the right word, of the way people are talking about Lazio," said Immobile. "It shows that hard work does pay off.

"As teammates, we really just get along and like spending time together, enjoy each other’s company. We’ve been able to build a family unit here."