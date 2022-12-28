Cody Gakpo discusses replicating Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool unveiling

Cody Gakpo has revealed that he wanted his Liverpool arrival picture to feature a Christmas tree in a nod to Virgil van Dijk's unveiling five years ago.

Gakpo will officially become the Reds' newest recruit when the transfer window opens on Sunday, joining from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37m fee.

The forward has admitted that he spoke to Van Dijk about the Reds before signing on the dotted line, with the veteran defender giving a glowing review of the club.

When Van Dijk's move to Liverpool from Southampton was announced in December 2017, he was unveiled with a freshly-printed shirt and stood next to a Christmas tree - a picture that has become iconic within club circles.

Ahead of his move to Anfield, fans made mock-ups of Gakpo in Van Dijk's place, and Liverpool's video tracking the 23-year-old's first day at the club has revealed that he wanted the announcement to be 'better'.

"Some supporters have already made versions of you stood in front of a tree," the cameraman said to Gakpo while on his way to meet Jurgen Klopp.

"I didn't see it!" Gakpo replied. "We have to make a better one."

Gakpo was later unveiled stood alongside an elegant Christmas tree at Liverpool's training ground.

He is in line to make his debut next week against Wolves, though Klopp admitted there is an outside chance he could feature beforehand in their trip to Brentford on Monday.